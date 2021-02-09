FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

New specialist packager expands underwriting team

Rozi Jones
|
9th February 2021
Charlotte Hagyard Blueberry 2
"We are delighted to announce that we have appointed a new specialist underwriter. Charlotte comes from a background of business development, primarily in the property development sector."

Blueberry Mortgages has appointed Charlotte Hagyard as a specialist underwriter and marketer.

The firm announced launched its packaging service to the specialist market in November 2020.

The whole-of-market broker is focusing on the bridging and second charge sector and its lending panel includes Precise, MT Finance, Paragon, and Shawbrook Bank.

Brokers will be provided with an income calculator so they can work out their commission prior to making referrals and fees for second charge mortgages can be added or paid before completion.

Blueberry also offers equity release, general insurance, live cover, income protection, and wealth management services.

Alex Hamilton, head of specialist lending at Blueberry, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have appointed a new specialist underwriter. Charlotte comes from a background of business development, primarily in the property development sector.

"Alongside her experience as a BDM, she brings with her exceptional marketing experience and we are confident that she will be a great additional to our specialist lending department. We are all confident that Charlotte will take on her responsibilities with the same enthusiasm and professionalism as we have already been shown.”

