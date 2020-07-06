Nick Jones joins Roma from Together

"After 25 years in the industry and the incredible journey I’ve had so far, I am delighted to be part of Roma Finance as they continue to build on their significant heritage."

Roma Finance has appointed Nick Jones to the new role of commercial director.

Nick joins Roma Finance from Together, where he’s spent the last 20 of his 25 year career.

In the newly created role, Nick will be responsible for the business’s overall commercial strategy, identifying opportunities, developing new products and overseeing sales and marketing. Nick will also be promoting commercial innovation and be tasked with driving the business forward to achieve desired growth ambitions.

Nick said: “After 25 years in the industry and the incredible journey I’ve had so far, I am delighted to be part of Roma Finance as they continue to build on their significant heritage. I’m extremely passionate about the intermediary market and I believe my knowledge and experience will help drive Roma Finance forward to achieve its full ambition. I’m looking forward to shaping the direction as we - as a business and as an industry - look ahead to the future.”

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, added: “Nick’s wealth of experience in the industry makes him the perfect choice for the new role of commercial director and I am delighted to appoint him to this critical role. With specialist lending becoming more commonplace and property investors gathering pace to grow their portfolios, this is a hugely exciting time for the business. On a personal note, I wish Nick every success here at Roma Finance.”