Pepper UK signs servicing deal with Selina Finance

Selina Finance has appointed Pepper UK to provide end-to-end servicing for its new portfolio of business and property investment loans.

Pepper UK, which currently manages more than £17bn of assets for UK lenders, will act as a white-label servicer for Selina Finance.

Selina Finance launched its flexible secured loans in July 2019 and also offers second charge business and property investment loans.

Gerry McHugh, CEO of Pepper UK, said: “We’re excited about our partnership with Selina Finance and look forward to providing its customers with the highest standards of service and support. Selina Finance is an innovator in the lending space and aligns with our approach in bringing together traditional values and technical innovation to improve the customer experience.”

Andrea Olivari, co-founder of Selina Finance, added: “At Selina Finance we aim to champion our customers and provide them with an outstanding experience during every interaction they have with us. So, it was important that we chose the right partner to support us in delivering the best customer service, and I have every confidence that our relationship with Pepper UK will be a long and successful one.”