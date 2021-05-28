Roma Finance appoints national sales manager

"Steve is a highly valued member of the Roma family and will help us to continue this upward trend, playing a key role in achieving our future success."

Roma Finance has promoted Steve Smith, senior business development manager for the South West, to national sales manager.

He has over 25 years’ experience in retail and commercial banking, including bridging finance, asset finance and invoice finance, and was also a mortgage broker for six years.

Steve said: “I am thrilled to have been given this opportunity within Roma. This is a very exciting time for the business and the industry as a whole, and I am looking forward to helping shape the future as part of a highly effective team, ensuring we give both our introducers and customers the best possible experience.”

Scott Marshall, managing director, commented: “We have demonstrated the strength and resilience of our business over the last twelve months which provides with a great opportunity to leverage that experience as we have ambitious plans for future growth. Steve is a highly valued member of the Roma family and will help us to continue this upward trend, playing a key role in achieving our future success.”