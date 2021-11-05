FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge business volumes grow 67% in September: FLA

Rozi Jones
|
5th November 2021
ball bounce back new launch grow up
"The second charge mortgage market reported its sixth consecutive month of growth in September, with new business returning to levels seen pre-pandemic."

Second charge mortgage new business volumes grew by 67% in September, according to the latest data from the Finance & Leasing Association.

The number of new agreements totalled 2,438 over the month, up 67% compared to September 2020, while Q3 lending was up 101% compared to the same three months a year earlier.

By value, new agreements totalled £102m, up 78% on the previous year and an increase of 112% on a quarterly basis.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance at the Finance & Leasing Association, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported its sixth consecutive month of growth in September, with new business returning to levels seen pre-pandemic.

"We expect new business volumes to continue to grow during the remainder of 2021 as demand remains solid.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.