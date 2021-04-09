FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge lending remains 34% below pre-pandemic levels

Rozi Jones
|
9th April 2021
"The UK lockdown restrictions over the winter months contributed to a fall of a third in second charge mortgage new business volumes."

Second charge lending volumes remain 34% below pre-pandemic levels by volume, according to the latest data from the Finance & Leasing Association.

In February 2021, new agreements totalled 1,609, 34% below February 2020, while by value volumes fell by 37% to £67m.

In the three months to February, lending fell 33% by volume and 39% by value compared to the same three months a year earlier.

On an annual basis, there were 15,417 new agreements with a total value of £640m in the year to February 2021, down 46% and 50% respectively compared to the previous 12 months.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance at the FLA, said: “The UK lockdown restrictions over the winter months contributed to a fall of a third in second charge mortgage new business volumes.

"As consumer confidence improves and the economy re-opens, we expect to see a strong rebound in demand in this market.”

