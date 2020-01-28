FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge lending sees 15th month of double-digit growth

Second charge lending volumes have seen annual growth of 19%.

Rozi Jones
|
28th January 2020
calendar
"The second charge mortgage market reported a fifteenth consecutive month of double-digit new business volumes growth in November."

Second charge mortgage new business volumes grew by 14% in November, the fifteenth consecutive month of double-digit growth, according to the latest figures from the Finance and Leasing Association.

By value, second charge lending grew 17% to £116m compared to November 2018.

In the year to November 2019, second charge lending grew 16% by value and 19% by volume compared to the previous 12 months.

Fiona Hoyle, head of consumer and mortgage finance at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market reported a fifteenth consecutive month of double-digit new business volumes growth in November. The average value of second charge mortgages in November grew by 3% compared with the same month in 2018 to £44,530.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.