FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Second charge lending volumes fall 71% in June

The value of new business totalled £27m in June, down by 74% compared to June 2019.

Rozi Jones
|
6th August 2020
housing market house down decline drop decrease
"The relatively slow recovery in second charge mortgage new business volumes reflects the gradual re-opening of the economy and continued household caution"

Second charge lending volumes fell by 71% in June, according to new figures from the Finance and Leasing Association.

The value of new business totalled £27m in June, down by 74% compared to June 2019 but up from the £21m recorded in May.

By volume, the number of new agreements saw an annual fall of 71% to 661 in June, up from 486 in May.

In the three months to June, numbers fell by 73% compared to the same period in 2019.

Geraldine Kilkelly, head of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “The relatively slow recovery in second charge mortgage new business volumes reflects the gradual re-opening of the economy and continued household caution as the outlook for employment and the progression of the virus remains uncertain.

“Lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period and customers experiencing payment difficulties should contact their lender as soon as possible.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.