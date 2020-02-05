FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Shawbrook Bank appoints national sales manager

Marc Callaghan has held previous sales roles at One Savings Bank and Santander.

Rozi Jones
|
5th February 2020
"This is an exciting time for Shawbrook and represents another great step towards a bright future for us and our broker partners."

Shawbrook has appointed Marc Callaghan as its new national sales manager.

His appointment follows a restructure within the sales function and serves to deepen key broker relationships.

Callahan has 16 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including previous sales roles at One Savings Bank and Santander.

Gavin Seaholme, head of sales at Shawbrook, commented: “Marc joins us with some in-depth experience from his time in the industry and we are delighted to welcome him to the team. This is an exciting time for Shawbrook and represents another great step towards a bright future for us and our broker partners.”

Marc Callaghan added: “The opportunity to be part of such a significant lender in the commercial market was key in my decision when joining. This was the right time to make a change and I’m really looking forward to what I’m sure will be a challenging yet highly rewarding next step.”

