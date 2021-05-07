SMG appoints new head of Y3S Bridging & Commercial

"At a time when we are seeing unprecedented growth, my role will mainly involve reviewing our internal processes and procedures to drive up efficiency."

Specialist Mortgage Group (SMG) has appointed a new head of its Y3S Bridging & Commercial business.

Liam Hughes has been promoted to the role after being with the business for over seven years.

Established for over a decade, SMG acquired the full share capital of Y3S Bridging & Commercial from its founding directors in March this year, bringing it together with YSS Loans within its Cardiff-based headquarters.

Specialist Mortgage Group, previously known as Y3S Group, also includes the packager businesses Y3S Loans, Y3S Private Clients, B2B Financial, and Chaseblue Loans.

Barney Drake, CEO of Specialist Mortgage Group, commented: “As a professional with many years’ experience in the field and with such a high level of respect from his peers, Liam’s promotion to head the team was an easy decision to make. He has a huge amount to contribute in order to help grow the business very quickly to an unprecedented level without compromising quality.”

Liam Hughes added: “The team here are, in my opinion, some of the most motivated and competent staff in the industry and we are seeking to achieve great things in this space. At a time when we are seeing unprecedented growth, my role will mainly involve reviewing our internal processes and procedures to drive up efficiency. With this in mind, we will also be recruiting the very highest standard of staff to complement the strength of the team.”