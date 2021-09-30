TAB hires business development manager and lending associate

"Their appointments not only reflect that we are responding to borrower demand - but also our ambitious plans to grow the business, as reflected by the recent funding line we secured."

Short-term lender, TAB, has announced the appointments of two new members of staff. Harry Dugg joins as a business development manager while Samuel Morris has been appointed as a lending associate.

Dugg has worked in specialist property finance for over 14 years. More recently he was working as a national relationship manager at a short term lender where he planned and oversaw sales targets for regional account managers and maintained relationships with clients. His role at TAB will be assisting existing clients with their requirements, acquiring new clients and establishing relationships.

Morris has eight years of property industry experience and two years in property finance. He joins TAB from a development finance lender, where he was responsible for originating loans to support the acquisition and development of residential projects. Before that, he held positions at various property companies, including an auction house and a property investment firm.

Earlier this month, TAB announced it had secured a funding line with a private equity firm to fund residential and mixed use bridging loans and development finance.

Lending associate Sam Morris said: “It is a great time to be joining the TAB team. TAB’s increasingly diverse product range allows us to find a tailored solution for every case. I am already seeing where my approach to lending aligns with TAB’s, in that every deal should be assessed on its own merits - no two loans are ever the same. We take a pragmatic approach to the work we do and provide complete transparency through our decision making process. I look forward to introducing TAB’s products to my network and being a part of the next phase of TAB’s growth.”

Harry Dugg, business development manager, said: “The new funding line allows TAB to become more competitive with our pricing and expand our product offering - I’m excited to be joining the business now at what feels like a pivotal point in the company's growth. With TAB’s wide range of competitive products and quick, transparent, and competitive bridging service, I'm looking forward to making a real dent in the market.”

Duncan Kreeger, founder and CEO of TAB, added: “Harry and Sam will help accelerate TAB’s expansion into other parts of the market. Their appointments not only reflect that we are responding to borrower demand - but also our ambitious plans to grow the business, as reflected by the recent funding line we secured.”