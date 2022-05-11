TMW cuts limited company BTL rates

The new limited company rates include a selection of products at 75% with a five year fixed rate: at 3.19% with a £1,995 fee; 3.24% with £995 fee; and 3.47% with no fee.

The above are available for purchase and remortgage with other rate/fee combinations also available.

Following the recent increase in Bank Rate to 1.00%, the lender's tracker rates will also be increasing by 0.25%.

Daniel Clinton, Head of The Mortgage Works, said:

“These latest changes see us making reductions to our range of limited company mortgages, which is an important and growing segment of the market. Many landlords are increasingly choosing to expand their portfolio in this way following the changes to tax relief on individual ownership.”