Together appoints director of sales in intermediary team shake-up

Together has promoted Sundeep Patel to director of sales as part of a restructure of its intermediary team.

Sundeep, who has been with the firm since 2018, starts his new role this week and will be responsible for building further opportunities with the specialist lender’s key partners.

Paula Purdy, who joined Together as a regional accounts manager in 2019, has been promoted to sales manager for the North, with Tanya Elmaz mirroring Paula’s senior role in the South. Between them, they will be responsible for eight account managers working across the UK, and will report to Sundeep Patel.

Meanwhile, Joanna Elton has re-joined the lender as a specialist distribution manager in the North and Midlands, having previously worked for Together as a business development manager.

Last week, Together announced the appointment of experienced industry professional James Briggs as an account manager for the North.

Sundeep said: “I’m personally delighted to have been recognised for my efforts since joining Together two years ago. It will be something of a fresh start following the disruption within the industry because of Covid, and I’m looking forward to growing the business based on prudent lending, strong relationships and providing great outcomes for the key partners we work with.

“I believe in a ‘one team ethos’ with motivated colleagues who are all committed to the same strong values and that is what we have at Together. It’s a real positive for the business and bodes well for the future.”

Marc Goldberg, commercial CEO at Together, added: “We are delighted that Sundeep has now taken up his new role to head up the intermediary sales channel and build further opportunities to drive our business forward.”