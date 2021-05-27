Together bolsters intermediary sales team in Wales

"Her wealth of experience will prove a real asset to the team, especially given the huge opportunity that the affordable South Wales market presents to property investors"

Michelle Walsh has returned to Together as a business development manager for South Wales.

Michelle, who has an 18-year career in financial services, previously worked for the lender in 2017.

After leaving Together, Michelle took up a role as a business development manager at Octopus Property, supporting intermediaries and their clients. She then joined Signature Property, where she provided bridging finance for investors, developers and landlords across the UK.

Michelle said: “I would often find myself referring contacts to Together due to the flexibility of criteria across its wide product range. I’m absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to return and offer flexible finance and common sense lending again myself.

“I am excited to be back with the team as it continues its ambitious journey of growth and digital transformation, as part of a business which always puts the customer at the heart of its decision-making process.”

Tanya Elmaz, sales manager for the South, commented: “I’m delighted to be welcoming Michelle back to Together. Her wealth of experience will prove a real asset to the team, especially given the huge opportunity that the affordable South Wales market presents to property investors, as well as the region’s mortgage industry professionals.”