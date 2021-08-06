Together extends Prime Plus range with lowest ever rates

"We also think it’s vitally important to provide much-needed support for the many borrowers whose financial circumstances may have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic"

Together has made its lowest ever fixed rate mortgages available to customers seeking finance for shared ownership and Right to Buy properties.

The lender has extended its Prime Plus range to cover shared ownership and Right to Buy, with rates starting at 3.59% for two-year and 4.99% for five-year fixes.

Together has also cut rates on its second charge two-year fixed mortgages from 4.29% to 3.99% for capital repayment and from 4.79% to 4.49% on interest only.

It has also introduced a new two-year fixed rate for its first and second charge consumer buy-to-let products, with rates starting at 5.69% and 6.19% respectively.

Landlords and property investors can also benefit from Together’s new two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products, which have been introduced across its standard and specialist ranges. They come with Together’s lowest ever buy-to-let fixed rates of 5.19% and 5.49% for two and five-year products.

Sundeep Patel, director of sales at Together, said: “We’re committed to offering our customers the right mortgage deals to meet their ambitions. Whether that’s getting their first foothold on the property ladder through shared ownership, buying the council house they’ve lived in for years, or expanding their rental portfolio, we believe that we have the competitive products they’re looking for, even if they’ve previously been overlooked by mainstream lenders.

“We also think it’s vitally important to provide much-needed support for the many borrowers whose financial circumstances may have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic while, at the same time, offering the certainty and security provided by fixed-rate products.”