Together hires new regional development manager in broker team shake-up

Together has appointed Gary Lomax as a regional account manager for the North.

Gary has worked in specialist lending for more than two decades, spending four years as a BDM for Shawbrook Bank before joining Smart Money as a mortgage adviser and BDM.

He joins Together from London-based lender Selina Finance specialising in homeowner business loans, commercial finance and second charge mortgages.

In his new role, he will be responsible for developing and strengthening relationships with intermediaries across the North of England to make a large contribution to Together’s continued growth.

Gary's appointment comes as Kara Williams, who joined the lender seven years ago, is promoted to business development manager. She has previously held roles in direct and broker sales, dealing with Together’s key commercial and personal finance intermediary accounts.

Gary said: “It was such a big opportunity for me to come into a business of this size and which deals with such a variety of different cases, from regulated first and second charge to buy-to-let and bridging.

“As lockdown lifts, I’m looking forward to getting out to speak face-to-face with more brokers across the North, to support them in developing their businesses with all types of specialist finance.”

Kara said: “It’s been fantastic building up professional relationships with brokers during my seven years at Together. The focus in my new role will be to improve these as the main point of contact for some of our key intermediaries, while building strong relationships with new partners.”

Paula Purdy, intermediary sales manager for the North, commented: “We’re delighted to see Kara promoted to the new specialist distribution manager role. She has a wealth of knowledge about our systems and lending criteria, which will be of huge benefit to the brokers she’s working alongside.

“Gary has worked in financial services for over 20 years covering all aspects of property lending. His knowledge and passion will be a great asset to the team and we’re pleased to welcome him as we continue to grow our business.”