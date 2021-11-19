Tuscan Capital announces two new appointments

With immediate effect, Carmen Albert is appointed to the position of senior underwriter reporting to Dena Thompson, head of credit & risk, while Ellis Cluff assumes the newly-created role of marketing executive reporting to Stephen Palfreeman, senior associate.

Albert has more than 18 years’ experience in the financial services sector, including time spent working in Spain with high street banks Banco de Valencia and Bankinter.

Following a move into financial services in early 2020, Cluff worked at Alternative Bridging Corporation as marketing executive with responsibility for social media and marketing programmes, a role she now brings to Tuscan Capital.

Both new appointees will be based in Tuscan Capital’s central London head office but will provide support across the entire team, including to those based in the lender’s regional offices in Manchester and Birmingham.

Colin Sanders, CEO, said:

“The bridging sector has demonstrated remarkable flexibility and resilience over the past twenty months or so, and as we cautiously welcome the return of more normal conditions, I’m encouraged by the level of demand for our products and services.

“Following significant investment in our regional expansion, we’re now focused on adding greater depth and resource to our back-office capabilities. This will ensure that our broker-facing teams have the support they need to continue to deliver first-class outcomes for our brokers and their borrower clients.