United Trust Bank increases maximum bridging LTV to 65%

"This increase to our maximum bridging loan LTV is a clear signal of our confidence in the market, and our desire to support brokers and their customers"

United Trust Bank has increased the maximum LTV available on its standard and light refurbishment bridging loans to 65%.

UTB's bridging range offers rates from 0.48% with loan sizes from £125,000 to £15m on a minimum property value of £150,000.

The Bank also utilises AVMs for loans up to £1m on a maximum LTV of 55% and a maximum property value of £1m.

Mike Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, commented: “Throughout 2020 United Trust Bank released a wide variety of products, criteria and digital enhancements to help property finance intermediaries write more business whilst still navigating the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a result, the Bank completed record volumes of new bridging business last year and we’re keen to top that achievement in 2021. This increase to our maximum bridging loan LTV is a clear signal of our confidence in the market, and our desire to support brokers and their customers in securing competitive and reliable funding from an experienced, through-the-cycle lender.”