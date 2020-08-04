West One launches new BTL and second charge ranges

West One has relaunched its buy-to-let and second charges products, with new rates and criteria to support borrowers as the economy emerges from lockdown.

West One says the changes are designed to provide its broker partners with greater opportunities, including limited-edition products to support that.

Its buy-to-let range has seen increases in LTVs (from 70% to 75% LTV), loan sizes (now up to £1 million) and a significant rate reduction, with all products reduced by up to 65 basis points and now starting at 3.59%. The range is now also available to landlords who have previously taken a payment holiday as long as normal payments have resumed and at least two payments have now been made.

Products are available to first-time and experienced landlords, where the applicant owns their own residential property.

West One has also reintroduced its second-charge residential prime plan, Apex 0, with rates starting from 3.99%. In addition, the lender has increased loan sizes on their buy-to-let second charge range, with loan sizes now available up to £125,000 and LTVs up to 70%, while continuing to offer market-leading rates.

Further enhancements to their criteria mean that self-employed borrowers will benefit from reductions to the minimum trading period from three years down to two.

Borrowers who have recently exited payment holidays or returned to work from furlough can now be considered on a number of plans up to 65% LTV.

Andrew Ferguson, managing director at West One Buy-to-Let, says:

“Our refreshed range of products and criteria will support our broker partners and demonstrates our commitment to this market. We continued to perform strongly during lockdown and are confident our broad range of specialist buy-to-let products, along with repricing across our entire range, provides a compelling and competitive reason to use West One.

“We have further ambitious plans lined up for later this month which will further enhance our offering and we will confirm further details shortly.”

Marie Grundy, sales director for West One, adds:

“These major enhancements to both our second charge residential and buy-to-let product ranges represent our most significant set of changes since the onset of lockdown. They also underline our commitment to the second-charge market at a time when products are in shorter supply.

"The return of our prime plan, Apex 0, and increased options for landlords and self-employed borrowers, combined with the introduction of products for borrowers exiting payment holidays, mean an even broader range of borrowing needs can be met through our comprehensive second charge product offering.”