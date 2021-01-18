West One returns to holiday let and expat markets with new range

"We’re able to offer more choice to the intermediary market and enable them to take full advantage of the opportunities for the specialist sector"

West One Loans has launched a new buy-to-let range including a new 80% LTV product, a limited edition five-year fixed product, and a return to the short-term let and expat markets.

The 80% LTV product is available on West One's standard range, with rates starting from 4.04% on a maximum loan size of £250,000.

Also being introduced is a new 75% LTV limited edition product, priced at 3.44% on a maximum loan size is £500,000.

Meanwhile, prices are reducing by ten basis points on the lender's specialist HMO/MUB range, with rates now starting from 3.54%.

West One's current limited edition product range at 65% and 70% LTV is being removed as part of these changes.

West One is also re-entering the short-term holiday let and expat markets this year, which will initially be distributed on a semi-exclusive basis through some key packager partners.

Additionally, West One has announced a criteria change for its new build loan offering, which will be restricted to a maximum 65% LTV (down from 75% LTV) from today, due to significant recent demand.

Managing director of West One Loans’ buy-to-let division, Andrew Ferguson, said: “Today we are pleased to confirm some exciting new products as part of our plans to expand our buy-to-let range in 2021. It may be an uncertain period just now with the lockdown in place, but there is also lots of optimism looking ahead to the rest of the year.

"With the launch of these new products we’re able to offer more choice to the intermediary market and enable them to take full advantage of the opportunities for the specialist sector with a range of products to cater for wide-ranging needs.

"From first-time landlords through to portfolio landlords, whether they need a competitive rate for a standard property or need to fund a more niche transaction in the current market - such as holiday lets - we are here to support.”