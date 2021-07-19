Y3S adopts One Mortgage System

"Time really does matter when operating in the specialist lending markets and we are proud to have been chosen as the firms primary tech provider."

Broker processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has been adopted by Y3S to work alongside its second charge quotation and application system Lenderlink.

The integration will offer Y3S advisers access to OMS’s CRM system and full back-office workflow solution.

Y3S has provided specialist financial solutions since 2001. Launched in July 2018 by Specialist Mortgage Group – the parent company of Y3S - Lenderlink offers access to a panel of second charge lenders.

OMS covers product areas such as residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance and protection. It has already integrated with platforms - Iress, Twenty7Tec, Hometrack, iPipeline and Knowledge Bank - to provide users with product sourcing, AVMs, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

OMS has also developed a full two-way DIP integration with a number of specialist lenders. It offers customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for a majority of lenders without the need to rekey any additional data.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “Y3S is an established force within the world of specialist finance and really understands the ever-changing needs of its intermediary partners and the end client. It’s a company that has evolved greatly over the years in terms of embracing technology to enhance its proposition and ensure that its service proposition is as efficient and effective as possible. After all, time really does matter when operating in the specialist lending markets and we are proud to have been chosen as the firms primary tech provider.”

Barney Drake, managing director of Y3S Loans, added: “For many years we have tried to implement Lenderlink into our internal workflow but have focussed primarily on lender connectivity. When considering this enormous task, we had to choose either to outsource, acquire or continue to build ourselves. As OMS provide the most advanced mortgage processing technology, it was an extremely easy decision to make and so we spent the last 9 months adapting OMS into our workflow to now offer a level of interactivity with our introducing brokers, lenders and customers alike that we would never have achieved, had we continuined to build ourselves. Neal and his team are leading experts in their field and I wholeheartedly recommend them.”