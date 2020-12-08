The Race at Work Charter - how can intermediaries be involved?

2016 saw a turning point for equality in financial services, with the introduction of the Women in Finance Charter. A spotlight was - finally - turned squarely on the issue of inequality between men and women, and there followed a swathe of businesses engaging meaningfully with the process of change.

But there was another, mostly unintended, effect. The 2018 review of the WIF Charter undertaken by New Financial Group [https://newfinancial.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/HMT_Charter_Annual_Review_March2018.pdf] showed that firms who were following the Charter’s guidance on performance-linked bonuses and ratio tracking were using the same metrics for another purpose: to track their racial diversity, too.

It seems an obvious consequence: inequality is intersectional, and it follows that the remedy to unequal hiring and promotion practices for women would also be useful in tackling racial inequality. But it was unofficial, often entirely internal, and largely reported as an interesting sidenote in the WIF Charter report.

But what was clear was that businesses in financial services are thinking about diversity and equality more clearly (and with a greater sense of responsibility) than ever. Firms were feeling the pressure to improve, not only for the sake of their image, but for their performance. Statistics from the XXX showed that firms with greater racial diversity at management level showed a corresponding boost to their EBIT (earnings before income and taxes). [https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/racial-equity-in-financial-services#]

Enter the Race at Work Charter. Not designed specifically for financial services, but with similar methods of personal and collective responsibility, the charter was launched in 2018 with the aim of culture change across the UK.

Here it’s important to look at race and racial inequality in financial services in comparison with the broader business community. FS is not historically known for its diversity, although certain sectors - notably fintech - perform ahead of the curve. In the UK as a whole in 2015, 1 in 8 of the working age population were from a non-white background, yet held only 6% of top management positions - and the Race at Work Survey revealed that 25% of ethnic minority employees reported that they had witnessed or experienced racial harassment or bullying from managers.

In July 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority's new chief executive Nikhil Rathi said it was very important that organisations, including the watchdog itself, made progress on diversity as quickly as possible.

It is true that progress has been made - or at least, targets for progress have been set: Lloyds Banking Group was the first FTSE 100 firm in the industry to set an ethnic diversity target with a target of 8% of its top 7,000 staff to identify as BAME by 2020. Alongside this, the FCA has also set ethnicity targets of 8% senior roles to identify as BAME by 2020 and 13% by 2025. However, as of 31 March 2017, the FCA’s senior leadership team was at 2% BAME which was down from 3% in 2016.