Earlier this month, Financial Reporter revealed its 30 Under 30 (FR30U30) Class of 2026, and tomorrow we will be celebrating the achievements of each talented individual who made the list at Under 30 Live.

Ahead of the event, we heard from some of our finalists about their journey to making the FR30U30 list and their goals for the future of financial services.

"One of my colleagues very kindly put me forward for Financial Reporter’s 30 Under 30, so it was a really lovely surprise to find out I’d made the list," Natalie Schofield, senior marketing executive at Roma Finance, says.

"Within the area I work in, you can get so caught up in what's going on and what’s coming next that you don’t always stop to recognise your own achievements.

"It was a really nice moment to take a step back and reflect on what I’ve achieved, and I’m incredibly appreciative to have been recognised."

Similarly, Hannah Parker chief of staff at Gen H, describes making the list as "amazing, and a bit surreal."

"Honestly, I nearly didn’t apply! A lot of my work as chief of staff happens behind the scenes, so I wasn’t sure it would stand out," she says. "But when I looked back at the past year - leading our expansion into Scotland, supporting our CEO across the business, and helping build a culture where big ideas actually get off the ground - it was clear that behind the scenes is often where a lot of the change happens.

"I came into mortgages from outside the industry, so being recognised alongside such a talented group means a lot, and I’m lucky to do it at a lender that’s always pushing the boundaries."

Hristina Hristeva, owner and mortgage broker at Onyx Financial LTD, applied for FR30U30 "to show that success in this industry isn't only about working for the biggest organisations."

"I'm honestly still processing the fact that I've made the list," she says. "It's a huge milestone in my career and something I'm genuinely proud of. Being recognised alongside such talented professionals from some of the UK's leading financial institutions makes it even more special."

For Chelsea Pordage, business development manager at Aldermore Bank, the motivation to apply came after "some incredible encouragement from my professional network as a result of my influence and impact on the industry in recent years."

She adds that she "wanted to demonstrate that no matter what hurdles you face along the way, you can still get wherever you want to be with the right focus and dedication."

"Now that I've made the list, I'm honoured to be recognised alongside some of the strongest talent in financial services and keen to help others achieve the same."

Another finalist who highlights the impact of encouragement is Kayla Joseph, mortgage & protection associate at Blue Moon Mortgages, who was nominated by her team.

"We're a small, all-female team, so I've been really lucky to have such personal, hands-on training and support from people with so much experience in the industry," she says. "Finding out I'd made the FR 30 Under 30 list was such a proud moment.

"Not only am I just 21, but I've only been in the industry for two years, and in that short time I've developed such a genuine passion for helping and supporting people through their mortgage journey.

"I'm so grateful that the impact I've been able to make within Blue Moon has been noticed and recognised at such an early stage in my career. It's an amazing feeling to know that my hard work is making a difference, and I'm incredibly thankful to my team for believing in me and supporting me from day one."

Meanwhile, William Thorneycroft, product lead at Connells Group, says that he applied after spending the last year "building tools that were making a real difference to the people using them, and I thought the work was worth sharing.

"Appointment Tracker, Credit Report Scanner and the automated surveys all came from problems I saw day-to-day. I worked through them step by step: building, testing, getting them through governance and rolling them out. Making the list was a great feeling, and honestly a bit unexpected.

"A few years ago, I was working as a carpenter on listed buildings while studying law, and I've only been in mortgages since September 2024," he adds. "Being recognised alongside people with much more industry experience meant a lot.

"A lot of the credit goes to the end users who used the tools and gave me honest feedback, and to the colleagues who supported the work along the way. It's mainly encouraged me to keep learning and keep building."

From AI to equality: the future of financial services

"I’d love to see financial services work for more people, especially those whose lives don’t fit neatly into a box," says Hannah. "Too many people are still shut out of things that would help them build their future, like a mortgage.

"Often, it isn’t because they’re high risk, but because their income, career, or circumstances don’t match criteria that hasn’t kept up with how people live and work now. Self-employed borrowers, younger people, and anyone with a less straightforward story tend to be the ones left behind," she explains.

In addition, Hristina says that she "would love to see the financial services industry become more accessible and focused on the individual."

"One area I am particularly passionate about is raising awareness of financial protection. For most people, a mortgage is the biggest financial commitment they'll ever make, yet so many don't fully consider the importance of protecting themselves, their families and their homes against unexpected circumstances.

"I'd love to see protection become a natural part of every mortgage conversation, rather than an afterthought. I believe this can be achieved through better education, clearer communication and genuinely personalised advice."

Hristina also highlights the importance of technology in financial services’ future: "Technology will continue to make our industry more efficient, but the human element should never be lost. Ultimately, our responsibility isn't just to help people secure a mortgage, but to help them feel financially secure long after they've received the keys to their home."

On a similar note, William says the change he would most like to see is "technology that people genuinely enjoy using."

"In financial services, the tools we build affect people's lives every day: first, the consultants who use them all day long, and through them, the customers they're helping with some of the biggest decisions of their lives.

"When I build something, I don't want it to be just another system people have to put up with. I want consultants to wake up and actually want to use it, because it makes their day easier and gives them more time for their customers.

"The way to get there is to keep listening. The best improvements come from the people using the tools and the customers they serve, telling us what's working and what could be better.

"Whenever I'm building something, I try to picture myself, or my friends and family, on the other end of it. Would it make my day easier? Would I feel looked after? That simple question guides a lot of what I do.

"I'm still early in my career, but I've seen how much difference a well-built tool can make to someone's day. If we keep building for the people who use our products and the customers they serve, the future of this industry is in good hands," he explains.

The use of AI in financial services is also not far from many finalists’ minds, with several highlighting its potential whilst also stressing the importance of keeping the human side of the industry.

"AI is inevitable, and the more we embrace and harness our skillset in maximising the use of this in our day-to-day ensures we stay ahead of the curve," says Chelsea.

"I think as an industry we should be embracing AI rather than worrying about it replacing us," says Kayla, noting that "one thing I've learnt during my time at Blue Moon is just how valuable human interaction really is.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest moments in someone's life, and clients don't just need someone to process their mortgage," she adds. "They need someone to listen, reassure them, answer their questions and sometimes even just let them have a little rant when things aren't going to plan.

"AI is an amazing tool when used in the right way, and I think we should be using it to make our processes more efficient, giving us more time to focus on our clients. But the relationships and trust we build with people are something I don't believe technology will ever truly replace."

"Financial information and tools are easier to access than ever, and technology can make lending faster and clearer for more people. But I don’t think the answer is to automate everything," agrees Hannah.

"The best results come when AI takes care of the routine work and frees people up to use their judgement where it matters.

"At Gen H, I’ve seen first-hand that even as cases become more complex, good technology and experienced people working together can make lending faster without cutting corners. The other thing I’d love to see is more lenders willing to try new things.

"There’s so much room in the market for businesses that are willing to rethink how things have always been done, and I’d love more people to see that innovation and doing right by customers can go hand in hand. If more of the industry takes that approach, we’ll create far more homeowners, not just compete over the same ones."

Finally, several finalists underlined the importance of working towards an equal and fair industry that effectively supports the next generation and attracts new talent.

"I'd like to see a wider understanding and focus on providing equal opportunities for the talented young women emerging in our industry and intend to support this wholeheartedly," says Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Natalie notes that she would like to see "the industry continue to encourage more young people and new talent into financial services.

"There are so many opportunities, but I don’t think that’s always obvious from the outside. By showcasing the variety of careers available and giving new talent the opportunity to bring fresh ideas and perspectives, we can help attract the next generation into the industry," she says.

Kayla also highlights this support: "Before joining Blue Moon at 19, I knew very little about mortgages, protection or even the career opportunities available within financial services.

"I think this is probably the case for so many young people. We should be doing more to educate people before they reach the point of wanting to buy their first home, whether that's through schools, social media, workshops or simply making financial information easier to understand, especially for young people who may not have family support or guidance when it comes to saving for a deposit or understanding their options."

"I also think we need to be encouraging more young people to consider careers within the industry," she continues. "There are so many different roles and opportunities that people don't even know exist, and I was one of those people just two years ago.

"I'd love to see more businesses offering apprenticeships, work experience and opportunities for young people to learn from those already in the industry. After all, the younger generation is the future of financial services, and I think it's really important that we invest in them, both as future clients and future professionals."

Financial Reporter Under 30 Live will take place on Friday, 27th November at Arboretum in London. Click here to learn more about the event and this year’s finalists.