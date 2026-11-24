We all know that experience helps any adviser recognise a familiar situation quickly, but it also brings a responsibility to ask whether the answer that worked last time remains the right one today. Put simply, a customer approaching the end of a fixed rate may have the same address and the same mortgage account, yet their financial position, ambitions and available options may have changed considerably.

That is why reflection deserves a deliberate place in the advice process. Familiarity may well make a review more efficient, but the previous recommendation should be the starting point for a fresh conversation. The value of an adviser lies partly in knowing which questions need asking again.

Product transfers illustrate this issue particularly well. Staying with the existing lender can be an entirely appropriate outcome, offering a suitable new rate with less disruption and potentially fewer transaction costs. The application may be straightforward while the thinking that supports it is substantial so, what at face value may appear to be a straight-forward transaction does not necessarily mean it deserves a truncated advice process.

In its July 2025 Mortgage Rule Review policy statement, the FCA recognised that advice remains valuable for many consumers and expected customers to continue seeking services they value. That recognition matters as technology makes transactions easier. Completing a switch and understanding whether that switch serves the customer are different parts of the mortgage journey.

By way of example, a customer who originally needed specialist lending because of historic credit difficulties returns for a review. Their credit position may have improved, their mortgage balance may have reduced, and a different range of lenders may now be available. Assuming that the original constraints still apply could mean overlooking a suitable alternative. The adviser needs to revisit the evidence and current criteria before reaching a conclusion.

The same review could support staying. Credit difficulties may remain relevant, or a seemingly attractive alternative may offer little benefit once fees, eligibility and the customer’s priorities are considered. The important point is that the recommendation follows an assessment of today’s position. Neither the original specialist placement nor an improved credit history determines the answer on its own.

Complex income provides another example. Someone whose earnings once depended heavily on variable contracts may now have established accounts and a more predictable income. Another customer may have moved from employment into self-employment since their last application. Both deserve a fresh conversation about what they earn, how sustainable it is and which options are realistically accessible. A product transfer may provide useful continuity where a new application would be difficult, subject to the existing lender’s eligibility and switching requirements.

Our Next Chapter Lending proposition addresses the issue of why a mortgage review needs to look beyond the latest payslip. A customer approaching retirement may expect to combine part-time employment with pension income, while someone who took a long term mortgage as a first-time buyer may now have the means to repay it sooner. Automatically selecting another fixed rate could miss a conversation about the remaining term, future affordability or an intended move.

A product transfer can still be the right answer, but it should fit the customer’s next stage of life. An impending house move may make early repayment charges and portability particularly relevant or a desire to reduce monthly payments needs to be considered alongside the longer-term cost of borrowing. Where changes to the term or borrowing are needed, the adviser must check what the lender permits and what further assessment is required – not to mention consider any changes necessary to current protection products.

Reflection also means looking again at the market. Lenders change criteria and introduce propositions that may serve customers previously outside their scope. Within the adviser’s disclosed service and lender range, research should test familiar assumptions against current availability because a lender that may well have been unsuitable two years ago may be in that market today.

Price remains central to that assessment and comparing a product transfer with a remortgage means considering the relevant total costs over an appropriate comparison period, including product fees, legal and valuation costs where payable, incentives and any early repayment charges. The lowest headline rate does not always produce the lowest cost. Equally, convenience alone is a weak explanation for overlooking a materially better suitable alternative.

The recommendation should leave the customer understanding why staying or moving meets their needs, and any relevant trade-offs. A clear record of the circumstances, research undertaken and the reasons for the recommendation make that judgement visible to clients and regulators alike and it also gives the next review a useful starting point.

At Vida, we are adding 0.5 percentage points to our current product transfer procuration fee in recognition of the work that goes into this advice. We see the work brokers undertake to understand existing customers, reassess their options and explain their recommendation and we believe that contribution deserves recognition even when the eventual transaction requires relatively little administration. The fee must never determine the advice, which remains grounded in the customer’s needs.

Professional reflection does not require advisers to create complexity or change lenders to demonstrate effort. It requires them to remain curious about the person in front of them and the options available. Sometimes that work will lead somewhere new. Sometimes it will confirm that staying is the right course. In both cases, the customer benefits from a decision that has been thought through.