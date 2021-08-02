A changing employment landscape demonstrates the value of advice

"Fortunately, time in employment does not represent the barrier to homeownership it might have in the past"

The employment landscape has become even more multi-faceted during a pandemic which has affected some sectors more than others. Thankfully, one of the biggest hit – the hospitality sector – is said to be experiencing a recovery, a trend which appears to be bolstering UK employment levels.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics for June outlined that the number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase, up 356,000 in June 2021 to 28.9 million. However, it remains 206,000 below pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, some regions are now above pre-pandemic levels. These include North East, North West, East Midlands and Northern Ireland. The largest gains have been seen among people working in hospitality, young people and those living in London. The ONS also suggested that the redundancy rate was now similar to pre-pandemic levels, while hiring was above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors.

As we continue to take some positive, albeit tentative and responsible, steps back towards ‘normality’, it will be interesting to chart the short, medium and longer-term effect on the UK workforce from an employed and self-employed perspective. Employment levels, and the factors affecting them, represent trends which are constantly being scrutinised across the lending community, especially considering the continued appetite for homeownership being displayed. Business levels experienced across the residential marketplace has been nothing short of remarkable over the past 12 months or so. During which time, the value of advice has also risen to reflect the many changes experienced in personal and financial circumstances and greater market complexity.

For intermediary-focused lenders, it’s been vital to get even closer to intermediary partners over this period to gain an even better understanding of their needs and those of their owner-occupier clients during such a turbulent time.

The latest research from Knowledge Bank showed that ‘time in current employment’ has entered the top broker searches for residential mortgages for the first time. Alongside the other searches that brokers make at the same time, the data strongly indicated that brokers are seeing more clients looking for mortgages that do not require them to have been in role for a significant time. This suggests a fall out from the end of the furlough scheme and redundancies, converting to a surge in the number of borrowers having started new jobs and moved roles in the past six months.

This data helps reflect the growing importance attached to specialist lenders for such clients in terms of how they approach employment types for residential mortgage cases, time in employment and those with complex income scenarios. Fortunately, time in employment does not represent the barrier to homeownership it might have in the past, although each lender will have their own criteria and policy around such borrower profiles. For example, here at Foundation Home Loans, for home movers or remortgagers, we stipulate no minimum term in current job as long as they have a minimum of three months employed and that first-time buyers have a minimum of six months with their current employer. Criteria which can provide an appropriate solution for a number of people who may have been forced to change jobs over the past 12 months.

In addition, there are a range of highly competitive, tailored mortgage options available across the specialist lending market which meet a host of borrowing requirements. Getting closer to specialist lenders and understanding their lending criteria will help open more doors for those borrowers whose income or employment statuses may have been impacted by the pandemic. And our doors are always open for intermediaries who are looking to learn more about the solutions on offer.