An elevated view of later life lending

Most advisers are familiar with the broad themes of the later life lending market, including an ageing population, uneven pension provision and significant levels of housing wealth tied up in family homes. The headlines are well known, but the early conversations in our newly launched ELEVATE podcast series, with AdviseWise, the Equity Release Council and Age Partnership, make clear that the detail beneath those headlines deserves closer attention.

Listening to practitioners, lenders and trade body representatives explore the subject in depth highlights how much the landscape is shifting. The discussion goes beyond product mechanics and focuses instead on how advisers interpret their role as clients approach retirement with more complex financial positions than previous generations.

Housing wealth is moving into the core of retirement planning

For decades, retirement advice has largely revolved around pensions, investments and savings strategies, while property was often treated as a separate and largely static asset. That separation is becoming harder to defend.

Borrowers are stepping onto the property ladder later and often carry mortgage debt further into their working lives. Meanwhile, defined benefit pensions have become far less common, and payments into defined contribution schemes do not always generate the income people expect in retirement. As a result, many households hold significant value in their homes while facing more limited income once they stop working.

In that context, housing wealth cannot simply sit in the background. It represents one of the largest components of personal balance sheets across the UK, and any meaningful retirement conversation risks being incomplete if it fails to acknowledge that fact. The question for advisers is not whether property plays a role, but how and when it should be considered within a broader financial plan.

Challenging legacy perceptions

A recurring theme in the opening ELEVATE discussions is the lingering shadow cast by older equity release products. Historic cases continue to shape opinion, even though regulation, safeguards and product structures have evolved significantly over time.

Caution is entirely appropriate in financial advice, yet it must be informed by the current market rather than outdated narratives. Today’s later life lending products operate within a more robust regulatory framework and with clearer consumer protections, including features that offer greater flexibility and transparency around long-term costs.

Acknowledging past shortcomings does not require advisers to dismiss modern developments. Instead, it calls for a balanced assessment based on present standards and client needs. For many firms, that may involve revisiting assumptions formed years ago and reassessing whether they still hold true.

Client expectations are also changing. The traditional view that the family home should remain untouched to preserve inheritance is giving way, in some cases, to a more pragmatic assessment of how assets can support quality of life. Rising living costs, longer retirements and rising financial pressures across generations all influence how individuals think about their property.

There is also greater engagement among older clients. Many approach advisers having researched options themselves with specific questions about flexibility, repayments and long-term impact. This shift places an increased emphasis on advisers being prepared to discuss housing wealth confidently, even if the ultimate solution involves referral to a specialist.

What emerges is a more nuanced picture of later life lending, where decisions are shaped by personal circumstances rather than fixed assumptions about what retirement should look like.

A more connected advice model

Perhaps the most compelling insight from the early episodes is how interconnected mortgage and wealth advice have become. Retirement planning increasingly overlaps with outstanding borrowing, interest-only maturities and intergenerational financial support. Treating these elements in isolation no longer reflects the realities many clients face.

Holistic advice in this environment does not require every adviser to qualify as a later life specialist, but it does demand awareness. Recognising when housing wealth may form part of a suitable strategy, understanding the broad options available and knowing how to guide clients towards appropriate expertise are all part of delivering good outcomes.

The conversations within ELEVATE approach these issues with a measured tone, avoiding sensationalism while acknowledging the scale of change underway. For advisers who believe they already understand the later life market, there is value in hearing alternative viewpoints that test established thinking. For those who remain uncertain, the series provides a structured way to engage with a subject that is only set to grow in relevance.

As mortgage and wealth discussions continue to converge, creating space for open, informed debate feels timely. The first episodes offer that opportunity, and the three forthcoming instalments in this series promise to build on a theme that is becoming central to modern financial advice.