Complex buy-to-let doesn't always need a bespoke solution

The UK buy-to-let market has evolved considerably over recent years. Today's property investors are increasingly sophisticated, investing through structured limited companies and special purpose vehicles (SPVs), purchasing HMOs and mixed-use assets, building larger residential portfolios and, in many cases, investing from overseas.

As transactions have become more complex, specialist lenders have evolved alongside them. Where these types of cases may once have required individually negotiated structures or bespoke lending solutions, many can now be supported through established products and published criteria.

That doesn't mean these transactions have become any less complex. Far from it. A £2.8 million mixed-use acquisition by an overseas borrower purchasing through a UK SPV remains a specialist lending transaction, requiring experienced underwriting and a lender that understands the nuances involved. The difference today is that specialist lenders, such as GB Bank, have built the expertise, appetite and product ranges to support many of these scenarios through transparent core propositions, rather than treating them as bespoke.

For brokers, the challenge is no longer simply identifying complex cases. It’s recognising when that complexity already sits comfortably within a specialist lender's established core proposition criteria.

Most complex buy-to-let transactions are not defined by a single characteristic. Instead, they involve several layers of complexity that require careful assessment, from ownership structures, borrower profiles, property types and affordability considerations. Historically, the presence of multiple specialist features often pointed towards bespoke lending.

Increasingly, however, specialist lenders have developed their core propositions around these realities. As a result, many genuinely complex cases no longer require bespoke pricing or individually negotiated terms simply because they are complex.

The following scenarios demonstrate how specialist expertise and established lending criteria can work together to deliver straightforward funding solutions for inherently complex transactions.

Scenario one

An intermediary is introduced to a client living in Dubai who wants to purchase a £2.8 million mixed-use investment property in the UK. The purchase will be made through a UK SPV. The borrower has no UK employment income, however has built a substantial investment portfolio overseas and is looking to expand into the UK property market for the first time.

This is unquestionably a specialist transaction. The client is based overseas, the ownership structure is international, the borrowing vehicle is corporate, the asset is mixed-use and the loan size is significant. Every element requires careful underwriting and a lender with experience of these types of transactions.

However, where a specialist lender's published criteria already accommodates foreign nationals and expats, overseas ownership structures, SPVs, mixed-use properties and larger loan sizes, the discussion becomes less about seeking a bespoke lending solution and more about demonstrating that the application fits an established policy. The transaction remains complex, but the lending solution does not necessarily need to be bespoke.

Scenario two

Now, consider a high-earning solicitor making their first property investment purchase. Rather than opting for a straightforward single dwelling, they want to acquire a seven-bedroom HMO through a newly incorporated SPV. Rental income falls marginally short of affordability requirements, however the client has substantial surplus personal income which could be considered for top-slicing.

Again, this is a specialist case involving multiple considerations. A first-time landlord purchasing a large HMO through a limited company, with affordability that could be supported by top-slicing. This scenario requires experienced underwriting and a lender that understands how those different factors interact.

Traditionally, several of these characteristics might have resulted in referrals or bespoke pricing. Today, where a specialist lender already accommodates for first-time landlords, HMO purchases, limited company structures and considered top-slicing for the right client within its published proposition, the underwriting remains appropriately rigorous while the route to a lending decision becomes far more straightforward.

Scenario three

Finally, imagine an experienced portfolio landlord restructuring their borrowing ahead of further acquisitions. They are refinancing a £2.9 million mixed-use building comprising of retail units with residential flats above. The property sits within an SPV, forms part of a wider portfolio and the refinance is intended to release capital to support future purchases while improving overall portfolio efficiency.

Many intermediaries would naturally regard this as a bespoke transaction because of the number of moving parts involved. It would certainly be considered a complex application, requiring specialist expertise and careful consideration.

However, where a lender's core proposition has been designed to support professional landlords, SPVs, mixed-use assets and loans of up to £3 million, the transaction may sit comfortably within published core criteria despite its complexity. The lender's experience means the focus remains on assessing the case against established criteria, rather than creating a bespoke solution.

Bespoke lending will always have an important role within the specialist market. Some transactions involve highly unusual assets, exceptionally complex ownership arrangements or funding requirements that genuinely fall outside established core lending criteria. Those cases will continue to benefit from individually bespoke structured solutions. For example, loan amounts over £3m or company structures with 4 or more layers of ownership, that require additional bespoke underwriting, ensuring that each case is based on its own merit.

However, complexity should not automatically be confused with the need for bespoke lending.

Modern property transactions are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and specialist lenders have adapted accordingly. Through years of experience underwriting foreign nationals, expats, SPVs, HMOs, mixed-use properties, portfolio landlords and larger loan sizes, many of the transactions that intermediaries encounter today have become standard business for lenders with genuine specialist expertise.

For intermediaries, that presents an opportunity. Rather than assuming every complex transaction requires a bespoke approach, it is worth understanding where a specialist lender's published core criteria already reflects the realities of today's property investment market. Doing so can provide greater pricing transparency, clearer client expectations and a more efficient route from application to completion.

Ultimately, the key question is not whether a case is complex; many of them are. The more important question is whether the lender has the expertise, underwriting experience and capability and product range to support that complexity.

At GB Bank, many of today's most sophisticated buy-to-let transactions remain specialist in nature, but they are no longer unusual. By combining transparent core product criteria with the ability to structure bespoke solutions, should they be genuinely required, we help intermediaries deliver certainty for clients across the full spectrum of specialist property investment.