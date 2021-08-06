Ensuring your client is getting cost-effective quality conveyancing

"There are plenty of options available here and the ability to source against a large number of volume conveyancers should deliver dividends for both adviser and client."

For as long as I can remember, there has been an ongoing debate about the fees charged by conveyancers, normally within a very narrow scope which can best be summed up as, ‘They charge too much’ or ‘They/we don’t charge enough’.

You’ll not need me to tell you who tends to say which, but it’s certainly been the case recently – particularly off the back of the stamp duty holiday – that conveyancing firms’ charging structures were back in the mainstream media’s sights.

I saw a couple of articles which referred to this, mostly from a consumer point of view where they expressed outrage that conveyancers had apparently put up their fees and they were seemingly asking for more money during a very busy time.

I’m not sure what planet some of these detractors are on but, in my world, when it comes to a simple case of demand for a service exceeding supply, what tends to happen is that the price for that service rises.

Plus, conveyancing firms were also dealing with huge numbers of cases, demands for a pre-June completion from huge numbers of purchasers, at a time when the vast majority of their employees were working from home.

Now, if we were looking at huge increases on the former level of fees and charges, there might be an argument worth pursuing, but I defy anyone to tell me that the average conveyancing fee (or any recent increase) is in this realm.

As, many will know, the past decade has been one where conveyancing firms have often seemed like they were involved in a race to the bottom where it came to their charging structure, particularly in terms of their work for lenders which have been razor-thin in terms of margin for some time.

I think many in the profession would be the first to admit that this has not always been a positive for the conveyancing market, and the public perception of the value of conveyancing, particularly when making the comparison between the other practitioners within the housing transaction, and what they are able to charge and the value of their service.

It's always seemed like an odd one that the legal aspect of the process could seemingly be set at such low fee levels (or even ‘free’) and therefore, if you look at recent rises (where they have been made), I tend to think they now look much in keeping with what conveyancing should cost.

Of course, we should be the first to acknowledge that this is an ultra-competitive part of the marketplace. Thousands of firms complete conveyancing transactions every single year, and we have a large number of specialist, volume operators on top of those many hundreds who might only do a handful of cases every month.

And while the number of firms active in the sector has tended to move in a downward direction over the last five to 10 years, the competition means that consumers have access to literally thousands of options and should still be able to secure quality conveyancing for a very fair price. Even more so if their mortgage adviser is able to take a full part in the provision of conveyancing advice.

Again, there are plenty of options available here and the ability to source against a large number of volume conveyancers should deliver dividends for both adviser and client. The easiest way to ensure your client is getting cost-effective quality conveyancing from specialists in their field, is to use a distribution platform like Broker Conveyancing.

Because not only will you be able to select the right firm for your client, but you’ll know that the solicitor is working on their behalf rather than the lender’s as they would with ‘free legals’, you’ll also benefit from full support, access to BDMs, regional managers, and the like, who can also help you make the right choice for your client, and their needs.

Ultimately, the fees charged by conveyancers are still (in my mind) highly competitive and, certainly for those on our panel, worth every single penny. This was proved time and time again in the pre-stamp duty holiday period, and will continue to be shown, with every instruction they receive.