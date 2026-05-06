Guiding client decisions in an uncertain market

Global events, shifting expectations and a volatile swap rate continue to shape consumer and market sentiment, even if the pace of change has eased – at the time of writing at least. In this environment, attention naturally turns to mortgage rates, yet pricing remains only one part of a much broader picture.

These are conditions brokers are well used to managing. Periods like this tend to bring more client questions, closer scrutiny of timing, and greater sensitivity to change. The real challenge is often helping clients stay anchored and to make an informed, long-term choice, rather than being pulled too far by immediate or sharp movements.

A market that requires careful judgement

Barclays research shows that around a quarter of mortgage holders expect to remortgage this year. Many will be coming off lower fixed rates and weighing up their next step in a less certain geopolitical and economic environment.

There is no single “right” answer to the challenges or changes they face. Some clients will prioritise stability, others will value flexibility, and many will sit somewhere in between. The role of advice remains in turning market conditions into practical choices that reflect each client’s financial and personal circumstances.

Experience and judgement remain central. The focus is not on second-guessing the market, but on helping clients understand how different options could play out and what that means for them.

Recent rate reductions, including the first product moving back below 4% with our own Premier two-year tracker leading the way, are a positive sign after a period of upward pressure, but they do not remove the wider uncertainty. Markets remain both sensitive and reactive to external factors, and pricing can shift quickly as a result.

That makes it important to keep discussions balanced. Rate will always matter, but it sits alongside considerations such as how long a client needs certainty, how they would manage payment changes, and what level of flexibility is appropriate.

Fixed rate or tracker?

Fixed rate mortgages continue to be the preferred option for most borrowers, largely because they provide clarity over monthly payments. In a period where other household costs may feel less predictable, that certainty remains valuable. Indeed, we have seen a significant uptick in customers applying for fixed products in the last month or so, as have our broker partners, reflecting a sophisticated and informed base of consumers who are taking advantage of locked-in rates.

At the same time, tracker products are increasingly being revisited, particularly where clients are unsure about fixing in the current climate. A well-priced tracker can offer short-term flexibility, allowing borrowers to observe how conditions develop before making a longer-term decision.

This approach will not suit everyone, especially those who need payment stability, but it can be appropriate for clients who are comfortable with some movement and value the ability to switch later. In that sense, trackers can function as a short-term option while the outlook becomes clearer, rather than a long-term commitment.

Supporting confident decision-making

In this type of market, the focus is less about having definitive answers and more about support. Clear explanation of trade-offs, realistic scenarios and alignment with client priorities all remain key.

Lenders continue to adjust products and criteria to reflect changing conditions and support a wide range of borrowing needs. This creates flexibility in how solutions can be structured, particularly where circumstances are more complex and well-judged advice remains central to bringing those options together in a way that works for each client.

Volatility is a familiar feature of the mortgage market, even if the drivers change over time. It can make decision points feel more significant, but it does not alter the fundamentals of good advice and prudent lending practices.

Keeping the focus on individual circumstances, rather than short-term noise, helps ensure that decisions remain grounded. That approach continues to support a range of borrowers in making choices that stand up over time, regardless of how the market evolves.