How will conveyancing change after the events of the last year?

"Now the value of technology has been realised by more in the industry, modern conveyancing solutions are more popular than ever."

The property market has proven its resilience over the last year, despite the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic. Many traditional conveyancing practices have been forced to modernise to enable customers to continue towards their property goals. Although we remain in a national lockdown, there is a fresh wave of positivity sweeping the market. Buyers are starting to see beyond the impending deadline of the stamp duty holiday, as more home-movers consider their next ventures.

We have all made changes to our lives following the introduction of further safety measures that help keep us safe. For many, technology helped form a bridge between safety and normality. In both our personal and work lives, technology has been integral in keeping things moving, with some measures looking likely to stay. From virtual viewings to Zoom appointments, technology has been utilised in a way that will transform the industry forever.

As professionals adopt more of these practices into their businesses, the conveyancing world is too turning towards technology. Online platforms understood how technology could drive the conveyancing process forward, even before the pandemic. By cutting out the need for face-to-face meetings and physical exchanges of documents, quicker turnarounds can be achieved. Alongside live case-tracking to give you and your clients updates in real-time, smoother transactions can be facilitated.

Now the value of technology has been realised by more in the industry, modern conveyancing solutions are more popular than ever. Many advisers are employing these online solutions to drive their clients’ conveyancing transactions forward. The future of conveyancing is in the technology that powers the process. Having access to such a solution is key for your business and allowing more of your clients’ transactions to complete, faster.

At The Moving Hub for example, we utilise modern technology to create our bespoke, online conveyancing solution. Our portal connects clients to expert conveyancers through the power of technology, plus we have an innovative biometric identification service, which removes the process of posting documents for ID and AML checks, so what would take traditional conveyancers’ weeks to achieve can now be complete in minutes! Combined with online case tracking, clients can get updates 24/7.

The Moving Hub is here to drive the conveyancing process forward and we’ve found that our online service delivers real results and enables cases to complete faster and more efficiently. Technology is shaping how future conveyancing solutions will help drive the market to a more customer-centric service in 2021 and beyond.