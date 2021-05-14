Practical Protection Podcast: Group insurance

"Katharine takes us through claims statistics, how free medical underwriting works and the benefits that an employer and employee can access through these insurances."

Hi everyone. Last week I was joined by Matt Rann for a discussion about neurodiversity. We spoke about a number of conditions including ADHD, autism, dyspraxia and/or dyslexia, and how this can change options for protection insurance. We hope you found it useful and thought provoking.

This week we are focusing on group insurance. Myself and Roy have Katharine Moxham from GRiD (Group Risk Development) with us.

Katharine takes us through claims statistics, how free medical underwriting works and the benefits that an employer and employee can access through these insurances.

£1.7 billion was paid in claims in 2019, and group insurers paid £100 million in claims relating to covid alone in 2020.

In the UK, over 13 million employees are covered by group insurance policies and have access to generous added extras e.g. remote GP appointments, not only helping the employee but also supporting the employer by addressing both absenteeism and presenteeism.

There are many intricacies involved with group policies that are also discussed during this podcast, with a clear message that this can be a hugely beneficial addition to your advice offering, but you must not just ‘dabble’.

In a couple of weeks, I will be joined by Matt Rann and we will be chatting about diabetes.

