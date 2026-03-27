Scotland’s private rented sector remains open for business

Scotland has always required advisers to think carefully about structure, regulation and long-term intent when supporting landlord clients, and that has only become more important in recent years as the legal and political framework has shifted.

While commentary has often focused on constraint and reform, the underlying fundamentals of the private rental sector (PRS) tell a more balanced story, one that brokers should understand in detail as our Premier range becomes available to the whole of market in Scotland.

What the latest data tells advisers

The recent Housing Market Review from the Scottish Government, covering Q4 last year, shows a market that has adjusted to recent policy change yet continues to function with steady demand and somewhat constrained supply.

Transaction levels have stabilised after the distortion of temporary tax measures, while average rents have continued to rise across most local authority areas, reflecting the ongoing imbalance between available stock and tenant need.

For advisers and their landlord borrower clients, the key point is demand for rented homes in Scotland remains firm. The review highlights continued pressure in urban centres such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, but it also notes rental growth in a wide range of regional markets, underlining the depth of tenant demand beyond the central belt. At the same time, new-build completions have not kept pace with overall housing need, which means the PRS has a vital role to play in continuing to fill this gap.

This is not a speculative upswing driven by short-term factors. It is a structural position shaped by demographics, affordability constraints for first-time buyers and ongoing limits on housing supply. Landlords who are well-capitalised and properly advised continue to see Scotland as a viable long-term investment location.

A market shaped by regulation, not stopped by it

There is no question that the past two years have been demanding for Scottish landlords. The introduction of rent caps, the shift in eviction grounds, and the transition to the Private Residential Tenancy regime have altered the operating landscape. Advisers have needed to spend more time ensuring clients understand notice periods, registration requirements and compliance duties.

However, the Government’s own review makes clear the PRS remains significant in scale and central to housing delivery. While some smaller landlords have exited, there is also evidence of portfolio reshaping rather than wholesale withdrawal. More professional operators have looked to refinance, consolidate borrowing or rebalance stock towards stronger yielding areas.

For brokers, this presents a clear role. Conversations are about structure, term, cashflow resilience and the ability to manage regulatory cost. In that context, lenders who provide clarity on criteria and consistency in underwriting are essential.

Why product breadth matters in Scotland

Scotland of course operates under its own legal system, and that alone requires lenders to be precise in their criteria. The property must be listed, or intended to be listed, on the Scottish Landlord Register. The tenancy must be a short assured or private residential tenancy. Tenure requirements differ from England and Wales. These are not minor details; they are fundamental to eligibility and risk.

With our Premier range now available to the whole of market in Scotland, advisers have access to a structured set of two and five-year fixed rate options, like for like remortgages, and remortgage products with free valuations and cashback. The range is built for landlords with up to 15 mortgaged properties and is open to both individual and limited company borrowers.

That breadth is important because Scottish landlords are not a single profile. Some are refinancing at the end of five-year deals written before recent rate rises. Others are looking to improve monthly cashflow after a period of cost pressure. Some are seeking to raise capital to meet energy efficiency standards or to reposition their portfolios. Having options across fee structures and loan sizes allows advisers to match product to client strategy rather than forcing strategy to fit product.

The adviser’s role in a changing landscape

The Scottish PRS is not without challenge, but it remains a core part of the housing system. Demand persists, rental levels remain firm, and professional landlords continue to seek finance to sustain and improve their portfolios.

For advisers, the opportunity lies in practical guidance. That means reviewing portfolio performance in detail, stress testing against realistic rental assumptions, and ensuring clients understand both compliance duties and funding options.

The expansion of our Premier range into the Scottish market is not simply about geographic reach. It is about giving brokers and landlords active in Scotland more depth of choice at a time when all require careful structuring and clear advice. In a market shaped by distinct rules and steady tenant demand, that added breadth should be seen as timely and necessary support for those working at the front line of Scotland’s PRS.