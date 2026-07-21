The modern borrower is changing: how brokers can unlock solutions for more complex cases

For many advisers, the straightforward mortgage application is becoming the exception rather than the norm. Clients are arriving with increasingly varied employment arrangements, multiple income streams and financial circumstances that don't always fit neatly within traditional lending criteria.

That doesn't mean borrowers are becoming riskier. More often, it reflects how the world of work has changed. Self-employment, contracting, portfolio careers and more sophisticated property investment have all become more common, creating borrowers whose finances require a more nuanced assessment than a standard application process can always provide.

As a result, sourcing the right mortgage is becoming less about finding the lowest headline rate and more about finding the right lender, with the right appetite, at the right rate.

Affordability is becoming more nuanced

A growing number of borrowers no longer have a single source of income that can be evidenced through a monthly payslip.

Instead, advisers are increasingly working with clients whose earnings come from several sources. Someone might combine contract work with self-employment, while another borrower may have built a property portfolio alongside their primary occupation. Each income stream needs to be assessed on its own merits before being brought together to create an accurate picture of affordability.

Increasingly, complexity comes not from one unusual characteristic but from the combination of several. Individually, those elements may be familiar to lenders. Taken together, however, they require a more considered approach than an automated assessment can always provide.

Criteria is evolving, but judgement still matters

Specialist lenders have continued to refine their criteria to reflect changing borrower needs. Across the market, we've seen greater support for contractors, self-employed applicants and increasingly professional landlords, alongside wider acceptance of more varied income structures.

However, criteria is only part of the equation. The real difference often comes from how a lender assesses a case once it reaches an experienced underwriter. Not every application will fit perfectly within policy, but that doesn't automatically make it unsuitable for lending. Looking beyond individual criteria points to understand the borrower's overall financial position can often reveal a much stronger case than an automated assessment might suggest.

One recent case at Saffron illustrates this well.

A client had recently moved onto a fixed-term contract while also earning self-employed income from a different sector, with just one year of accounts to evidence it. Limited history in both the new role and the self-employed business meant the application didn't fit a standard automated assessment.

We took a pragmatic approach, combining the contractor and self-employed income under our specialist criteria. An accountant's reference confirmed the sustainability of the self-employed income, supported by recent business bank statements, while the new contract earnings were accepted on the basis of one month's payslip and contract documentation. The result: an 85% LTV mortgage of £160,000 for a client whose circumstances a rigid, one-size-fits-all approach would likely have turned away.

Cases like this demonstrate that specialist lending isn't simply about having broader criteria. It's about having the experience, flexibility and confidence to understand the story behind an application before making a lending decision.

Why experienced underwriting still matters

Technology continues to improve the mortgage journey, particularly for straightforward applications, and it should continue to do so. However, more complex cases rarely follow a linear path.

One piece of information often prompts another question, and understanding the answer frequently requires context that can't always be captured through a digital application alone. That's where experienced underwriters continue to play an essential role.

Good underwriting isn't about replacing technology; it's about complementing it. Automated processes can efficiently handle routine cases, while experienced underwriters provide the judgement needed when an application falls outside the norm.

For advisers, that human interaction can make all the difference. Being able to discuss a case with someone who understands the wider context often leads to better outcomes for both broker and client.

Building relationships before you need them

One of the most valuable investments brokers can make is developing relationships with lenders and business development managers before a challenging case lands on their desk.

Too often, conversations with lenders only begin once a problem needs solving. In reality, BDMs can provide valuable insight into a lender's evolving appetite, explain where flexibility exists and help advisers build confidence in areas of lending they may not encounter every day.

Rather than trying to become an expert in every niche of the specialist market, advisers may find greater success by developing deeper knowledge in one or two areas, whether that's self-employed applicants, contractors or portfolio landlords. That expertise can then grow over time as confidence develops.

As borrower circumstances continue to evolve, so too will the mortgage market. Success will increasingly depend not simply on understanding lending criteria, but on knowing which lenders are best placed to assess different types of cases and having the relationships needed to unlock those conversations.

For brokers, that presents a real opportunity. Those who understand the specialist market, engage with lenders early and recognise when a case needs a more tailored approach will be better placed to deliver positive outcomes for clients whose circumstances no longer fit the traditional mould.