The mortgage industry is solving the wrong problem

A broker rang me last spring. Five years in, decent network, decent patch, working harder than anyone she knew. Her question was the one I get most weeks. Where do I find more leads? She'd tried the portals. She'd tried paid social. She was thinking about a lead-buying contract she couldn't really afford.

I asked her to walk me through her last ten clients instead. By the time we got to client four, we'd found a discovery call with no script, protection raised at submission rather than at the start, and a completion process that ended with a handshake and a hope. She wasn't short of leads. She was leaking them. Twelve months later, with the same enquiry volume she had that day, her revenue had doubled and her protection output had lifted by more than 200%. Nothing changed at the top of the funnel.

Everything changed underneath it.

Her story is not unusual. It's the rule.

The mortgage profession has a reflex, and the reflex is costing us. Every time a broker feels stuck, the industry's answer is the same. Find more leads. Different platform. Different portal. Different content strategy. The conversation almost never turns to what happens after the lead arrives. And so brokerages across the country are pouring water into buckets riddled with holes, then blaming the tap when the bucket stays empty.

This is the uncomfortable truth most of us aren't saying out loud. The majority of mortgage businesses in this country are not marketing problems dressed up as structural ones. They are structural problems dressed up as marketing ones.

The holes in the average brokerage are not theoretical. A discovery call with no script, run differently every time. Protection introduced at submission, when the relationship is already too transactional to carry it. Documents collected halfway through, forcing research to be redone and quietly eroding the client's confidence. Objections handled reactively in the moment, rather than pre-framed before they ever arise. A completion call where the broker says 'well done' and vanishes, and the referral window closes behind them. A remortgage two years later that drifts to a comparison site, because nobody kept the relationship warm.

Most brokerages are running with five or six of those open at once, and have been for years.

You can feel them, even if you don't name them. The quiet flicker before a discovery call you haven't structured. The flat second after a completion when you know you should ring for the referral and don't. The slow drift in the months between cases when a client could be hearing from you and isn't. None of this shows up on a P&L as a single line. It shows up as a business that feels harder than it should.

The reason the industry keeps reaching for more leads instead of fixing this is simple enough. Lead generation is glamorous. Structural work isn't. Nobody walks out of a discovery-call rebuild buzzing the way they walk out of a marketing masterclass. So the slower, harder, more lucrative work gets skipped, and the reflex keeps winning.

The cost is no longer just to the individual broker. It's to the profession. Clients who go through a leaky process leak trust as well as revenue. They tell friends the experience was disjointed. They drift to comparison sites at renewal. They buy protection elsewhere, or not at all. Every leaky brokerage is, in aggregate, eroding public confidence in what advised broking is supposed to be. Our reputation as a profession is downstream of the experience clients actually have, and that experience is downstream of structure. Or the absence of it.

The brokers I've watched genuinely transform, the ones doubling revenue, lifting protection by triple digits, turning solo practices into proper businesses, none of them did it by finding a better lead source. They did it by fixing the bucket. The same enquiries they already had finally started converting, protecting, staying and referring.

So before the industry asks where the next lead is coming from, it should answer a harder question with a straight face. What happens to the leads we already have?

We are not short of leads. We are short of structure.