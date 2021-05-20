The Queen's Speech: Why the devil remains in the detail

"As is often the case in such matters, the devil remains in the detail as to the exact impact these reforms may have over the short, medium and longer-term."

The Queen's Speech recently included some major implications for the housing market. These revolved around three bills – Planning, Building Safety and Leasehold reform.

So let’s briefly assess these to highlight some of the key points.

The Planning Bill

The purpose of this Bill is to create a simpler, faster and more modern planning system to replace the current one that dates back to 1947, and ensure we no longer remain tied to procedures designed for the last century. In addition, it aims to transform our planning system from a slow document-based one to a more efficient and easier to use digital and map-based service, allowing more active public engagement in the development of their local area.

The main benefits include providing more certainty for communities and developers, particularly smaller developers, about what is permitted where, through clear land allocations in local plans and stronger rules on design. In addition to simpler, faster procedures for producing local development plans, approving major schemes, assessing environmental impacts and negotiating affordable housing and infrastructure contributions from development.

Building Safety Bill

The purpose of this Bill is to make substantial reforms to the UK’s building safety regime and to implement the recommendations made in the Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety, led by Dame Judith Hackitt.

The main benefits include establishing the Building Safety Regulator and updating existing building safety regulation, including a new stringent regime for buildings 18 metres or more, or 7 storeys or more, and introducing a system of Accountable Persons and Dutyholders – who will be responsible for making and keeping a building safe.

Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill

The purpose of the Bill is to tackle the inconsistency and ambiguity of ground rents for future leaseholders. The Government is legislating to require that – for the first time – ground rents in residential long leases will have no financial demand. These will be set in law as a ‘peppercorn rent’ level (the legal term), meaning that nothing more than a literal peppercorn can be sought from leaseholders.

The main benefits include ensuing that leaseholders of new, long residential leases cannot be charged a financial ground rent for no tangible service, making leasehold a more transparent and fairer system for homeowners.

Conclusion

These announcements reflect positive steps in the right direction when it comes to an increased government focus on modernising the planning process, establishing safer building regulations and creating some much needed transparency around leasehold and ground rents. However, as is often the case in such matters, the devil remains in the detail as to the exact impact these reforms may have over the short, medium and longer-term.

Looking at the current housing market, there is no let up when it comes to activity levels across the purchase market, and homeownership aspirations appear to remain as strong as ever. A factor which continues to place additional pressure on the surveying sector. To help combat this, we are developing a range of technology-driven solutions which can help deliver a range of solutions including desktop and remote valuations where possible and where appropriate.

Plans to enable more homes to be built, provide more help for first-time buyers, and enhancing the rights of those who rent are all noble causes in their own right. And if they all come to fruition, it’s important that we - as an industry – are ready to meet the challenges that these will inevitably raise.