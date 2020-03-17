Cambridge & Counties Bank awarded green accreditation

"We have continuously looked for ways to build on our environmental credentials and have been very successful in reducing our environmental impact."

Cambridge & Counties Bank has been awarded Investors in the Environment accreditation for the fifth year in a row.

The specialist lender is currently the only bank in the UK to receive the award, achieving the highest Green level accreditation.

Investors in the Environment (iiE) is a national environmental accreditation scheme designed to help organisations benchmark and reduce their impact on the environment. Organisations must achieve a minimum 2% improvement in resource efficiency over an agreed figure each year to secure accreditation. Other criteria include having a recycling system in place, adopting a travel plan, calculating a carbon footprint and setting targets for carbon reduction.

Cambridge & Counties achieved year-on-year reductions in electricity usage by 44%, a 16% reduction in water, a 4% reduction in printing, and a 32% reduction in its carbon footprint. In addition, the bank was noted for its investment in efficient lighting and heating systems, including phasing out the use of gas, and signed up as an iiE mentor for other iiE businesses.

Mike Kirsopp, CEO at Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “We have continuously looked for ways to build on our environmental credentials and have been very successful in reducing our environmental impact. We have done this while offering very competitive lending and deposit products and exceptional customer service.

“Customers can rest assured that the bank is taking proactive steps to monitor its impact on the environment, building on our corporate social responsibilities and the unique position we now have among UK banks. Customers who are mindful of sustainability can see that we are investing in our sustainable credentials and trying to set an example for other businesses.”