Financial Adviser Event returns to physical venues with London and Manchester events

Financial Adviser Event has announced a double bill of events in London and Manchester, taking place in autumn 2021.

The event, which is being run by Financial Reporter’s parent company Barcadia Media in collaboration with experienced industry events organiser Laura Calcroft, will launch in both Manchester and London later this year in new venues: Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse and London’s Tobacco Dock.

Following the announcement that lockdown measures will end on the 19th July, FAE will be well-placed to bring the advice community back together safely after more than a year of limited in-person events.

Described as a ‘unique, interactive and educational experience for decision makers across financial services’, Financial Adviser Event Manchester will take place first on 14th September at the spacious Victoria Warehouse, followed by FAE London at Wapping’s Tobacco Dock on 5th October.

A forward-thinking event with a focus on the future of our industry, Financial Adviser Event is designed to support the intermediaries of tomorrow with a selection of carefully-curated seminar sessions; marketing, tech and business support; unrivalled networking and a modern, adviser-focused approach.

Despite an optimistic outlook from the Government on levels of Covid-19 cases by September, Financial Adviser Event has designed its autumn events to be Covid-secure to give attendees peace of mind.

To pre-register for either the London or Manchester event, please visit: www.financialadviserevent.co.uk.

Barcadia Media director Andy Shields said: “We know so many in our industry have been keen to get back out into physical events and seeing each other - doing business virtually has been shown to be very effective over the past 12 months, but in person networking and learning is a crucial way to stay connected.

“By September we’re confident everyone will be raring to get back to the buzz and excitement of an event like Financial Adviser Event and we’re curating an amazing line-up of speakers and opportunities to make both London and Manchester productive, interesting and busy dates in the calendar.

“We are really looking forward to throwing open the doors and welcoming advisers from all over the country to our events: there has never been more need for advisers to stay informed and connected, and this is going to be a crucial way to process the changes that have happened to lending in the UK as a result of Covid-19’s effects on borrowers.

“We’ll be focusing on how we can best serve consumers, how advisers can future proof their business and stay relevant and informed, and how we can work together as an industry to improve what we do.”