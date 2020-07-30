How I Got Here - a Women in Finance series: Claire Scott, Scottish Widows Bank

"I collaborate with our teams to make sure we’re always listening to broker feedback and supporting the intermediary market."

Welcome to our latest How I Got Here interview - a series of pieces with women in financial services designed to shed light on a variety of career paths and experiences.

To celebrate the voting period of our 2020 Women's Recognition Awards, we spoke to Claire Scott about her history in financial services.

FR: What is your current role and how long have you been in it?

I’ve been in my current role as head of business development for Scottish Widows Bank since early 2019.

The role spans across the whole of Scottish Widows Bank development team with responsibility for everything that involves intermediaries and the overall intermediary experience.

This includes making sure that we not only offer excellent products, but also provide an amazing service to our customers.

As well as leading the national team of business development managers and expanded team of telephone BDMs, I collaborate with our teams to make sure we’re always listening to broker feedback and supporting the intermediary market.

FR: How did you first get into Financial Services industry and why?

It certainly wasn't planned; when I was 18 I was looking at a few different industries and my mum stumbled across an advert for a job at the West Brom building society.

I applied, got the job and the rest is history. It was the best career decision I've made as it led to a fantastic career in an industry I enjoy. Following my time at the West Brom, I joined the Chelsea building society and spent 11 years there, where my career really started to take off. The Chelsea was really forward thinking in terms of personal development and training and I held roles in underwriting, intermediary sales and leading a cluster of retail branches.

FR: What achievement are you proudest of in your career?

I have been fortunate enough to have been recognised for my achievements throughout my career, particularly since joining LBG in 2004, however I have to say that my current role is my proudest moment. It’s fantastic to be at the centre of such a strong brand with such a great heritage.

FR: Who's had the biggest impact on your career to date?

I have been lucky enough to work with many talented and inspirational people in my career and so many of them have helped influence and shape the person I am today and continue to do so.

As I've mentioned, the Chelsea building society was way ahead of its time regarding personal development and training, particularly the intermediary channel which was led by a very inspirational woman – Marilyn Corke. She was responsible for giving me the foundation and skills that have been fundamental to my success to date, such as relationship building and time management. Marilyn thrived on people developing and progressing their careers and she was an excellent role model for me in my early career.

FR: What's the best piece of career advice you've been given?

Although not strictly career advice, when I was younger I swam competitively and my dad was my coach. He was a great coach, challenging and driven and there was certainly no easier training plans for family! We travelled the country to attend swim meets and it took up a huge part of our family life. Training each morning and evening as well as the travelling was hard work, particularly when juggling school work, although we had fun along the way. But his coaching style instilled drive, passion and ambition in me and this has carried me through my life in whatever I do.

FR: If you had to sum up working in financial services in three words, what would they be?

It’s so hard to summarise the decades I have worked in this industry into three words, but I would say rewarding, challenging and fun.

To nominate yourself or a woman in financial services for a Women’s Recognition Award before tomorrow's deadline, please visit www.frwra.co.uk.