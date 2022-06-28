Just Mortgages announce panel management partnership with eConveyancer

The partnership, which is via Openwork Conveyancing, gives advisers working under the Just Mortgages brand, access to eConveyancer’s panel of more than 70 audited and benchmarked conveyancing firms through its feature-rich platform.

Features available with eConveyancer include DigitalMove, which brings together key stakeholders in the home buying and selling process, with a quick and easy digital journey. It also provides access to eConveyancer’s Rapid Remortgage which has been designed to make remortgaging just as quick and convenient as a product transfer. eConveyancer also supports multiple languages, enabling customers to access important documentation in the language that best suits them.

Just Mortgages’ brokers will also be able to choose from an enhanced SpicerHaart Conveyancing option called JM Legal. The SpicerHaart system uses the eWay case management tool. This advanced technology also provides an electronic quote, instruction and advanced case tracking. The Spicerhaart option includes ten conveyancers on its panel.

Karen Rodrigues, Sales Director at eConveyancer, says: “We’re delighted to launch this new panel management partnership with Just Mortgages. We take a rigorous approach to upholding the quality of the eConveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards, and this ongoing commitment to consistent service is particularly important in the current environment as the volume of property transactions continues to put pressure on conveyancer capacity. This is especially crucial in new-build where time is often of the essence. We know that conveyancing is such an important part of the mortgage process and can play a crucial role in a client’s experience, we, therefore, continue to invest in the ongoing development of eConveyancer to ensure we continue to enhance that experience.”

Carl Parker, (pictured) national director of the self-employed division at Just Mortgages, adds: “Conveyancing is an element of the homebuying and advice process that can cause the most stress and headaches, so we have teamed up with the team at eConveyancer in order to smooth out this process. At the same time, our SpicerHaart offering has also improved.

“This is a valuable expansion of the service and support that our self-employed brokers enjoy as a part of the Just Mortgages family which should make our advice process more seamless than ever. This makes life easier for our brokers and their clients.

“Our ethos is that our brokers are on their own, but not alone, and this is reflected in the training, advice, and guidance that our team provides. We are constantly adding new tools that help them help their clients.”