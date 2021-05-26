Molo expands landlord offering via new partnership with Optimus

Specialist buy-to-let and limited company conveyancing services have been added to Molo Finance's digital mortgage lending proposition in a newly created partnership with conveyancing panel management specialist, Optimus.

Digital mortgage lender, Molo Finance, will provide instant access to conveyancing quotes so customers can seamlessly instruct a solicitor for efficient property transactions, supporting both individuals and limited companies.

Mortgage applications through Molo are entirely online, giving customers the opportunity to apply directly to the lender at any time. The process of valuation, taking identity checks and mortgage underwriting is handled quickly, providing fast turnaround times for buyers.

Via the new partnership, Molo is able to further enhance its customer experience with the addition of instant conveyancing quotations accessed through this service. All property lawyers on the Optimus panel have expressly agreed service level agreements (SLAs) to provide a high quality, highly reliable and fully transparent legal conveyancing experience.

Francesca Carlesi, (pictured) CEO of Molo, said: “Working with Optimus means we can extend our service to give customers rapid access to high-quality legal services to progress their property purchase or remortgage, without delay.

“Optimus has an excellent reputation in the industry, and being part of the Landmark Information Group, its focus on digital and data efficiencies is very much aligned to our approach. Working with Optimus enables us to confidently deliver a new, value-added service and ultimately make the process of home buying and refinancing as easy and accessible as possible for our customers.”

Adam Connolly, Commercial and Strategy Director at Optimus, said: “Molo is an exciting, forward-thinking lender and we see many synergies between us. We are delighted to be supporting Molo in providing customers, including those purchasing via a limited company, an efficient way of accessing legal services to make the process seamless and efficient within Molo’s fully digital service.”