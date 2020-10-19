FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Only 17% of advisers confident about securing PII

Rozi Jones
|
19th October 2020
businessman adviser umbrella warn storm
"The inability of advice firms to afford, and therefore secure comprehensive Professional Indemnity Insurance, represents a genuine existential threat to the industry."

Rising Professional Indemnity Insurance premiums are presenting the advice industry with an "existential threat", according to research from PIMFA - the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association.

A survey of its members found that only 17% of financial advice business owners and wealth management chief executives have confidence in their ability to secure affordable PII in the future.

56% of its members reported their PII contained significant restrictions, including on historic advice related to Defined Benefit (DB) transfers, leaving firms without cover for advice given before the insurance policy began.

In addition, the survey results disclosed enormous rises in the cost of PII. Over a quarter (26%) of firms reported PII premiums had increased by more than 100% in the last five years. Moreover, some firms reported having not been able to secure cover because their premiums had increased so dramatically, forcing them to keep higher capital reserves and potentially threatening to drive them out of business.

Some PIMFA members said they felt they were being penalised twice – with both ever rising Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) levy payments allied to PI premiums, which were in a few cases as much as 600% of their FSCS levy bill.

Of those that responded to the PIMFA survey, 45% of chief executives or business owners reported increases in their FSCS levy bill of more than 100% in the last five years. More than four-fifths (82%) of members said that FSCS costs now accounted for at least 20% of their outgoings, excluding payroll and accommodation costs.

Tim Fassam, director of government relations and policy at PIMFA, commented: “PIMFA believes that the inability of advice firms to afford, and therefore secure comprehensive Professional Indemnity Insurance, represents a genuine existential threat to the industry.

“Advisers are increasingly concerned about their ability to gain comprehensive cover, which not only harms their ability to operate in future, but also represents a barrier to new entrants into the market.

“We are particularly concerned about the absence of comprehensive cover for advisers. This only feeds into concerns we have about businesses failing as a result of claims, and falling onto the FSCS as a result.

“Whilst we understand that the provision of PII is a commercial decision, it is also clear that the increase in premiums over the preceding five years has ultimately been driven by the unintended consequences of policy decisions and concerns about supervision.

“Government, regulators and industry must work together to ensure that, policy is designed in a way that is predictable and allows a healthy and diverse market to thrive. If these aims were to be achieve it should follow that PII premiums fall to more manageable levels.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.