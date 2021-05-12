Paragon Bank joins Race at Work Charter

"Alongside Business in the Community, we can continue to support our talented individuals, whilst breaking down barriers that ethnic minority groups still face in the workplace."

Paragon Bank has joined Business in the Community’s Race at Work Charter to tackle barriers that ethnic minority groups face in recruitment and progression.

On signing up to the charter, Paragon is taking steps to ensure that the Group is representative of communities, customers and British society today.

Richard Rowntree, managing director of mortgages, has been appointed as executive soonsor of equality, diversity and inclusion at Paragon. He has also been appointed to represent Paragon on the City of London’s socio-economic taskforce.

The aim of the taskforce is to boost socio-economic diversity at senior levels across UK financial and professional services. It involves taking action to ensure that talented people from all backgrounds and parts of the UK can reach their full potential, by breaking down socio-economic barriers to progression.

Richard said: “I am delighted that Paragon has joined the Race at Work Charter, demonstrating the Group’s ongoing commitment to improving its inclusivity. Alongside Business in the Community, we can continue to support our talented individuals, whilst breaking down barriers that ethnic minority groups still face in the workplace.

“This will give Paragon the opportunity to be at the forefront to make changes for the better. My role will be to act as a sounding board, advisor and critical friend for new ideas across the work carried out by the taskforce.

“The Equality Diversity and Inclusion network has been up and running at Paragon for six-months now and the involvement in this work will give us the opportunity to stress-test taskforce outputs, champion the case for boosting socio-economic diversity at senior levels in Paragon and share examples of best practice and lessons learnt with other organisations.”