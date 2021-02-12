FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Quilter Financial Adviser School moves courses online

Rozi Jones
|
12th February 2021
apple chalkboard blackboard learning education
"We had always planned to move toward digital learning, but Covid-19 accelerated the process as the success of this period have been astonishing."

Quilter Financial Planning has announced that its Level 4 courses have been moved fully online to improve access and flexibility for students studying to become a financial planner.

This follows the launch of FSRE4ALL, where all training materials for the first module of the Diploma for Financial Advisers, DipFA, Financial Service Regulations and Ethics (FSRE) was placed online in June.

All Level 4 training materials have been moved online, supported by videos, voice overs and questions to check understanding.

The move to a more flexible online learning platform will also enable students to become level 4 qualified in 30 weeks, a change from the current 47-week programme.

Julian Hince, head of training at the Quilter Financial Adviser School, said: “During the pandemic we and our students had to adapt so they could continue their journey to becoming financial planners. We had always planned to move toward digital learning, but Covid-19 accelerated the process as the success of this period have been astonishing. We have maintained outstanding pass rates and technology has allowed for successful remote exams.

“Digital learning has the capacity to democratise the prospect of becoming a financial planner. We know many people have busy lives, schedules and commitments, but still want to pursue a career change. Through offering QFAS online we hope to welcome even more diverse cohorts of students keen to become the next generation of financial planners.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.