Residential sales see 19.3% annual growth: HMRC

The number of residential transactions in November totalled 115,190, 19.3% higher than November 2019 and 8.6% higher than October, according to the latest figures from HMRC.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, transactions are 13.2% higher than November 2019 and 3.2% higher than the previous month.

Anna Clare Harper, chief executive of asset manager SPI Capital, commented: "The increase in residential property transactions - 19.3% up on November 2019 and 8.6% up on October 2020 - is good news for the property market and reflects positive forces that are applying uniquely at this time.

"In April and May, under strict lockdown, transactions were down by about 50% compared with the same time the previous year. As a result, while transactions in November 2020 are at their highest level for 10 years, the same figure for the year-to-date remains well below previous years.

"The figures represent a recovery rather than a boom. This is at least partly policy-induced. Transactions are currently being encouraged up by the temporary Stamp Duty Land Tax reduction, as well as the release of pent up demand and supply, and the desire to improve surroundings following lockdown.

"Transactions have been dominated by second time buyers - typically trading up in favour of more space - rather than first-time buyers ‘getting a foot on the ladder’.

"Residential transactions data highlight that the fundamental drivers of value in residential property remain strong: our homes have never been so important as in lockdown."

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, added: "Transactions are always a better indicator of market health than more volatile house prices. However, despite these numbers showing a still-accelerating trend, they reflect sales which were agreed several months previously. Since then, the market has been moving closer to hibernation as is traditional at this time of year.

"It will be a few months at least before transactions fall in line with the reduced activity that we have been seeing on the ground over the past few weeks. Nevertheless, prospects for 2021 remain relatively positive bearing in mind the determination of the overwhelming majority of buyers and sellers to complete their moves even if inevitably some will miss the stamp duty deadline."