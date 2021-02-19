Smartr365 launches SmartrTalk feature to streamline remote meetings

"SmartrTalk is the latest new feature we have built to make brokers’ jobs simpler, more efficient, and enable them to thrive in a remote environment."

Smartr365 has announced its latest new feature, SmartrTalk, powered by Microsoft.

The platform now lets brokers use SmartrTalk to initiate, join, and schedule video and audio calls, without leaving the system. All Smartr365 users will be able to use SmartrTalk as part of their existing subscription, with no requirement for brokers or customers to have an external license.

Audio and video calls, an essential part of the mortgage journey since the move to remote working, can be held on any device or operating system with additional screen sharing functionality.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “The mortgage process has changed significantly in the last 12 months, and Smartr365 has evolved with it. SmartrTalk is the latest new feature we have built to make brokers’ jobs simpler, more efficient, and enable them to thrive in a remote environment. As the first mortgage platform to integrate Microsoft, and to do so at no additional cost to our users, is another great step in helping brokers to work smarter, not harder.”

Edwin Halakooei, head of product engineering at Smartr365, added: “Smartr365 is built by brokers, for brokers, so we know the importance of slick and easy solutions to everyday problems. We prioritised user experience when developing this integration, and we’re pleased to have produced a seamless way for brokers to communicate with their clients. SmartrTalk will be invaluable as the mortgage process remains remote for the foreseeable future, but it will also give our users the tools for a better, digital journey in the long term.”