FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Finance News

Smartr365 launches SmartrTalk feature to streamline remote meetings

Rozi Jones
|
19th February 2021
tech hands laptop sourcing software
"SmartrTalk is the latest new feature we have built to make brokers’ jobs simpler, more efficient, and enable them to thrive in a remote environment."

Smartr365 has announced its latest new feature, SmartrTalk, powered by Microsoft.

The platform now lets brokers use SmartrTalk to initiate, join, and schedule video and audio calls, without leaving the system. All Smartr365 users will be able to use SmartrTalk as part of their existing subscription, with no requirement for brokers or customers to have an external license.

Audio and video calls, an essential part of the mortgage journey since the move to remote working, can be held on any device or operating system with additional screen sharing functionality.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “The mortgage process has changed significantly in the last 12 months, and Smartr365 has evolved with it. SmartrTalk is the latest new feature we have built to make brokers’ jobs simpler, more efficient, and enable them to thrive in a remote environment. As the first mortgage platform to integrate Microsoft, and to do so at no additional cost to our users, is another great step in helping brokers to work smarter, not harder.”

Edwin Halakooei, head of product engineering at Smartr365, added: “Smartr365 is built by brokers, for brokers, so we know the importance of slick and easy solutions to everyday problems. We prioritised user experience when developing this integration, and we’re pleased to have produced a seamless way for brokers to communicate with their clients. SmartrTalk will be invaluable as the mortgage process remains remote for the foreseeable future, but it will also give our users the tools for a better, digital journey in the long term.”

Related articles
More from Finance News
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.