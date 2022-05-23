The Nottingham appoints Eastgate as chief lending officer

John has spent over a decade in executive roles with banks and building societies and his remit will be to accelerate the growth of The Nottingham’s mortgage offering.

That will include building on a mortgage proposition that so far in 2022 has seen advances such as the unveiling of cost-based lending for self-builds, the move to soft credit searches at DIP stage and the introduction of product transfers via brokers.

John said:

“I’m proud to have joined The Nottingham at such an important point in its history and to have become part of a team that is passionate about driving the building society forward. I am hugely attracted by the opportunity to help the Society grow.

“Mutuals have a clear purpose – to benefit their members and community. Delivering on this purpose is my primary responsibility and I believe we have a great opportunity to do so through the growth of our mortgage offering.

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build upon the strong foundations laid by those before me.”

Sue Hayes, The Nottingham’s CEO, added:

“I’m delighted to welcome John to the Society. The introduction of the Chief Lending Officer role reflects the strategic importance of our plans in the mortgage space as we seek to deliver the best experience to our brokers, customers and colleagues alike.

“John will build on the excellent work already underway by teams across The Nottingham to keep evolving our lending strategy to support our broker network and ensure we can help as many people as possible fulfil their property-buying goals. With his stellar experience and focus on purpose, I know he will be a fantastic addition to the team.