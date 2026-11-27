FR: Please tell us a little about yourself and your background in the industry.

I have never followed what you might describe as a conventional banking career. Before joining Recognise Bank, I served as an Air Force captain, worked internationally and held senior leadership positions across real estate investment, business operations and financial services.

Although it’s not the usual route into banking, I think that has worked to my advantage.

I joined Recognise in 2020, before it received its banking licence, and one of the reasons the bank was interested in me was because I did not come from a traditional banking background. They wanted someone who would question established ways of working and approach things from a different perspective.

My initial focus was on the customer experience. What did customers actually need from their bank? How could we make things simpler? Why did banking have to be so complicated?

Six years later, I’m still asking many of those same questions, although my responsibilities have grown considerably. In September, I was appointed chief revenue and operations officer, bringing together responsibility for the entire customer relationship, from product development and lending decisions through to operations and ongoing support.

I have always enjoyed building businesses, developing teams and challenging people to think differently and I am fortunate to work with some exceptional colleagues at Recognise, although I suspect there are days when they wish I would slow down a little!

FR: What does your new role mean for Recognise Bank and its customers?

The most important aspect of my role is bringing together the different parts of the business that influence the customer experience.

Banks have traditionally operated through separate departments, each responsible for a particular part of the process and that makes sense internally, but customers do not particularly care which team is responsible for what. They want to know whether you understand their needs, whether you can help them and how quickly you can deliver.

My role is about making sure we consider that entire relationship, rather than treating each stage as a separate transaction and this is particularly important in specialist lending. Customers' circumstances can be complex and their requirements do not always fit neatly into standard lending criteria.

I want us to be ambitious about improving our processes, reducing decision times and giving brokers and customers greater clarity and certainty.

However, speed should never come at the expense of good lending decisions. Sometimes that means giving a quick yes, sometimes a quick no, and sometimes explaining that while one approach might not work, there could be another solution.

Ultimately, it’s about making banking simpler and more effective for the people who rely on us.

FR: What do you think makes a good specialist lender, particularly when working with brokers and SMEs?

I think it starts with understanding that every business and every borrowing requirement is different.

Good lending is not simply about asking someone to complete an application form and deciding whether they fit a predetermined set of criteria. It’s about understanding their business, their cash flow, what they are trying to achieve and how they intend to repay the borrowing.

For an SME owner or professional property developer, securing finance can be critical to their plans. Delays and uncertainty can have a very real impact on their business, which is why responsiveness and communication are so important.

Brokers also need confidence that when they bring us a case, we will take the time to understand it properly and give them a clear answer.

I believe this is where specialist banks can make a real difference, as we have the ability to look at transactions individually, apply commercial judgement and work with brokers to find appropriate solutions.

That does not mean every application will receive a positive decision, but it does mean customers and brokers should understand why a decision has been made.

FR: Recognise Bank has achieved some significant milestones in 2026. What stands out for you, and what comes next?

There is a great deal to be pleased about, as we have moved into profitability, grown our lending book beyond £500 million and continued to strengthen the business operationally.

Reaching profitability is particularly significant because it demonstrates the progress we have made in building a sustainable specialist bank. It is a significant achievement for everyone involved, especially when you consider the economic challenges businesses and the wider banking sector have faced.

While there is plenty to celebrate my focus is naturally on what comes next. Although we have built a strong foundation, there is still plenty of work ahead. I want us to keep improving our processes, making decisions more quickly, developing our relationships with brokers and looking at opportunities to broaden the markets we serve.

I also want to make sure we retain the energy and ambition that have brought us this far. In banking, growth is often measured through lending volumes, balance sheets and financial performance. Those measures are clearly important, but I think growth should also be about becoming a better business.

As Recognise gets bigger, I want us to become more responsive, more effective and even better at supporting our customers.

FR: You are a strong advocate for women in financial services and developing talent. Why is this so important to you?

Throughout my career, I have worked in different countries, industries and organisations, and one thing I have learned is that talent does not always come from where people expect to find it.

My own career is a good example of that. I certainly did not start out expecting to become a senior leader in a UK bank.

I also spent nine years supporting The Parasol Foundation Trust, working on initiatives covering women's health, STEM education and entrepreneurship. That experience reinforced my belief that while talent is everywhere, opportunities are not always equally available.

I am particularly passionate about supporting women who may have taken less conventional career paths or who are balancing professional ambitions with family responsibilities.

Recognise has some exceptional women in senior positions, and I believe having people with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes us a stronger business.

But creating opportunities is only part of the answer. Good leadership is also about developing people, giving them responsibility and making sure they feel confident enough to challenge established thinking.

I certainly do not want to surround myself with people who agree with everything I say. I want to work people who bring their own ideas, challenge thinking and feel confident enough to speak their minds. I’ve been fortunate throughout my own career to have been given that opportunity and I think good leaders have a responsibility to create the same space for others.

FR: What is the most valuable piece of career advice you would give to someone looking to progress in financial services?

Do not assume there is only one route to success, and do not let your background determine what you think you can achieve. I have worked in the military, real estate investment and banking, and each experience has taught me something valuable. Some of the most useful skills I have developed have come from working outside financial services.

I would also encourage people to stay curious and never be afraid to question why things are done in a particular way. One of the phrases I dislike most is, "We've always done it this way." Just because a process has existed for years does not mean it is the best approach today.

Surround yourself with talented people, listen to different opinions and be prepared to take on responsibilities that might initially feel outside your comfort zone. Perhaps most importantly, do not wait until you feel you meet every requirement before putting yourself forward for an opportunity.

You can learn an enormous amount by taking on a new challenge. I certainly have, and I have no intention of stopping now.