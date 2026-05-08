'I don’t ever see an environment where the intermediary isn’t needed': Toni Smith, Sesame

FR: You’ve been with Sesame for just over 18 months, how have you found it?

When I joined Sesame Bankhall Group in November 2024, the business had real momentum. Richard Harrison had joined that January and come in with a clear vision and direction. For Sesame, that meant getting really focused on growing the network the right way, and being asked to lead and grow the network was a great opportunity for me.

What struck me straight away was the quality of firms already here. Sesame is one of the UK’s longest-established adviser networks, and you can feel that in the calibre of the people and the culture. Since then, my role has been about doing practical things that make a difference: strengthening support, simplifying where we can, and making it easier for advisers to spend more time with clients rather than on admin.

Last year was a tremendous year for the network, and 2026 is set to be even better. As we continue to execute our growth strategy, we have big plans for the year ahead and a really strong pipeline of firms looking to join us.

FR: Sesame works with advisers at every stage of their journey, where is there the most attention currently?

There are really two things we have a laser focus on right now. First is growing Sesame in a way that’s sustainable. We’ve put dedicated recruitment capability in place, and we’re seeing positive levels of interest from firms and advisers who want to join a network that feels like a proactive long-term partner. We haven’t gone out there with any aggressive pricing or gold pillows — just a solid proposition, the right people and a firm commitment to helping advisers do the right thing by their clients.

Second is helping existing members grow in a way that’s right for them. That might be building a team, improving productivity, strengthening compliance confidence, or planning succession. That’s exactly why we talk about supporting advisers to start, run, grow and exit — because adviser needs change, and support should move with you.

FR: What should a broker look for in a potential network?

A network should make an adviser’s life easier, not harder. That starts with transparency — clear contracts, clear costs, and clarity on what support looks like day to day.

I’d look for a network that’s genuinely set up to be a proactive partner for life. You want confidence that if something gets complex — whether it’s compliance, a tricky case, or a business challenge — you can pick up the phone and get to someone who knows what they’re doing. Technology is also becoming increasingly important. Not for tech’s sake — but because done well, it’s an enabler that puts time back in advisers’ diaries. That’s where tools like our recently launched OneView adviser platform come in: bringing key processes into one place so you can see what’s submitted, what’s pending, and what needs action, without chasing inboxes.

At the end of the day, finding a network for the first time or moving is a big decision, and advisers should do their homework.

FR: What are the biggest opportunities for brokers for the rest of the year?

Technology presents a massive opportunity, and I think a big responsibility for us as a network is making sure our firms aren’t threatened by it, but they are actively taking advantage of the opportunities that any element of tech can give their firms.

I also think we’ll keep seeing pressure on margins and rising expectations from customers. That makes it even more important to stay close to your client bank: regular touchpoints, proactive reviews, and making sure clients understand the value of advice, not just the product. Protection is a huge part of that. It’s often the difference between being 'a mortgage broker' and being your client’s trusted adviser. Even small improvements — having better conversations, following up at the right times, making it easier to offer or refer — can make a real difference over time.

FR: From your vantage point as an AMI board member with 30+ years of experience, what does the future of the intermediary market look like to you?

I’m optimistic — but I don’t think we can be complacent. What I will say is that I don’t ever see an environment where the intermediary isn’t needed. Regulation will keep evolving, and that means firms need the right support around them to stay confident and deliver good outcomes consistently.

AI and automation will absolutely help with efficiency, admin and insight. But advice is still a people business. Clients want to talk to a human being when decisions are complex, emotional, or high-stakes — and that brings me back to protection. I’ve yet to see anything in AI that can have that conversation with a client, understand their needs and circumstances, and recommend the most suitable level of cover.

The other big priority is the adviser pipeline. We have an obligation and a duty of care to the industry to bring young blood into it. We need more new entrants and clearer pathways into the profession — not just for the industry’s sake, but for consumers. Advice can be a career for life, building and nurturing a successful client bank full of returning customers, providing generational, holistic advice, and networks have a role to play in helping firms build the next generation, with the right training and support to succeed.