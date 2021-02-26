In the Spotlight with Fazlul Haque, Tipton & Coseley

"I joined in September 2015 as a Saturday morning branch assistant and then became the first person to be selected for the Tipton’s Graduate Scheme in September 2020."

We spoke to Fazlul Haque, graduate development trainee at Tipton & Coseley Building Society, about the benefits of rotational placements and how the scheme has helped him in his daily role.

FR: What is your role at the Tipton?

I’m a graduate development trainee. My role includes completing daily tasks assigned to me within the placement department. I also attend management committee meetings which relate to the progress and work completed by the department. This gives me a better understanding of how the Society operates. Finally, I will be taking on various projects assigned by my mentor to complete and then provide feedback on how this task has progressed.

FR: When did you join the Tipton?

I joined in September 2015 as a Saturday morning branch assistant and then became the first person to be selected for the Tipton’s Graduate Scheme in September 2020. I studied Mechanical Engineering at Birmingham City University, graduating in July 2020 with First Class Honours.

FR: What attracted you to the Graduate Scheme?

It offered me the opportunity to work in rotational placements within the Society. This allows me to develop my understanding of all key business areaas in the Society as well as help build my professional skills. I enjoy working at Tipton as it has provided me with great work opportunities especially being able to work in an organisation where you can approach any member of the senior leadership team. In addition, the work ethic and environment are great. There is always an opportunity for your voice to be heard as well as see what action points have been taken. Finally the staff throughout the Society make it a warm and welcoming environment.

FR: How does the scheme help you in your role?

The scheme helps me in my day to day tasks as well as my future career goals. As my placement in each department will change, so will my mentor. At the moment Andy Lumby, finance director at The Tipton, is my mentor and we have monthly 1-2-1 mentoring sessions. These sessions cover a range of what happens in the finance department, what the role of a finance director is and different leadership and management mentoring skills. Furthermore, attending committee meetings helps me with my accelerated Graduate Scheme. During my rotational placements I will have 1-2-1 mentoring sessions from different members on the SLT.

I am currently studying my Professional Diploma in Banking & Finance with The London Institute of Banking & Finance.

FR: If you had to sum up working in financial services in three words, what would it be?

Challenging, rewarding and exciting.