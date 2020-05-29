FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Later Life

Advise Wise joins the Equity Release Council

Rozi Jones
|
29th May 2020
Jonathan Thirkill Advice Wise
"With increasingly flexible ways to unlock property wealth in later life, technology platforms have an important role to play in putting an array of information at advisers’ fingertips"

Advise Wise has joined the Equity Release Council as a new member.

The Advise Wise Mortgage Club supports advisers with the product sourcing and the placement of their cases and also offers education through its online Upskill support programme.

Advise Wise will work in conjunction with the Council to ensure advisers have the necessary tools and support to offer the best possible advice.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO of Advise Wise commented: “We are delighted to join the Equity Release Council and contribute to the fantastic work the Council is doing on the market. This important step makes our commitment to support advisers and help the market grow even stronger.

“Providing advisers with easy-to-use and powerful technology is our number one priority, together with making it easier for them to keep up-to-date with all the market changes.”

David Burrowes, chairman of the Equity Release Council, added: “Today’s equity release market offers a broad range of product options backed by the highest level of consumer safeguards for any property-based loan. We welcome Advise Wise’s commitment to supporting these standards and to raising awareness of equity release as a mainstream financial product by joining our membership.

“With increasingly flexible ways to unlock property wealth in later life, technology platforms have an important role to play in putting an array of information at advisers’ fingertips to help the customer find a suitable product for them.”

